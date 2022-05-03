Mass transit agency Cherriots is adding two daily trips on its express line to Polk County and beginning holiday service for local buses.
The regional service provider updated its schedule May 2 on its website as part of regular customer reviews, employee feedback and performance data. The feedback is used to make schedule adjustments every four months in January, May and September.
Local buses will now operate on Memorial Day, May 30 and July 4. Holiday buses will be on the Sunday service schedule.
The trips were added to Route 40X, which runs from the downtown transit center, 555 Court St. N.E. in Salem to Independence, Monmouth and Dallas.
Weekdays departures will be from downtown Salem at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Weekend service remains unchanged. The revised route schedule is in effect as of May 2. Go to https://bit.ly/3saQkqe for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.