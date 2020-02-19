Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Officials at Dallas Community School have proposed that the school expand to include a high school program.
School officials were asked about the progress of the proposal at the Dallas School Board’s Feb. 10 meeting during which the home-school charter school contract renewal was discussed.
Dallas officials wanted DCS executive director Bill Conlon to address the school’s plan to design a high school program. They wanted the school to answer how it would offer online education, quality of high school staff, facilities, setting graduation requirements, academic counseling, and access to college prep exams.
Conlon said the school will take the remainder of this year and next to research those issues and bring the district a proposal.
“It’s very complicated, and we are well aware. We are trying to do our homework and our research to ensure we have all of it,” he said. “It’s very critical that we be successful at that program, and we know it. The district, I think, will not tolerate us lowering their graduation standards.”
Conlon said the school would begin with a ninth- and 10th-grade program to begin with because he believes the school can help them earn adequate high school credits to graduate.
DCS founder Wendy Sparks said the school’s initial financial projections have the high school running with 80 students for 10 years without fiscal strain.
“We know that if we are able to take one more leap together and one more risk together and really look at a solid budget and really lean on Bill, I know we can make this work,” Sparks said.
Conlon said the school has a number of families who do not feel comfortable with the options available to them when their children reach high school.
“We do have families who are hoping and wishing we would have a high school program so they would be able to continue to receive supports,” he said.
Eighth-grade student Rori Mackey is one such student. She’s been home-schooled for her entire education.
“Being at DCS allows me to take classes, socialize with friends, and learn, but I also get to be home for a portion of my day so I can learn there, too,” she said. “The schedule is very good for me and how I function.”
Kristen Miles, of Oregon School Boards Association, evaluates charter school operations on behalf of districts in Oregon. She said the planning period is critical.
“Running a high school is really hard; running a charter school high school is increasingly difficult. There are more charter high schools in Oregon that have closed than K-8 schools,” Miles said.
She said the closures are mostly due to financial problems.
“Even though charter high schools get paid a little more because of the requirements for graduation and you’ve got to have specialized teachers, there are state requirements and district requirements for graduation,” Miles said. “It’s hard to meet those in the current funding model.”
