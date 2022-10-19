ChemeketaCellars_logo_black_centered

Chemeketa Cellars will host their annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Wine Studies Center at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem.

Chemeketa Cellars and other local wineries will be pouring Nouveau varietals in celebration of this famous French holiday, Beaujolais Nouveau Day. Beaujolais Nouveau is a red wine traditionally made from Gamay in the Beaujolais region of France. It’s made to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Nouveau is traditionally released on the third Thursday of November at festive release parties and is meant to be consumed immediately after bottling.

