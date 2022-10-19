Chemeketa Cellars will host their annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Wine Studies Center at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem.
Chemeketa Cellars and other local wineries will be pouring Nouveau varietals in celebration of this famous French holiday, Beaujolais Nouveau Day. Beaujolais Nouveau is a red wine traditionally made from Gamay in the Beaujolais region of France. It’s made to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Nouveau is traditionally released on the third Thursday of November at festive release parties and is meant to be consumed immediately after bottling.
Tickets to the event include tastings of Nouveau from local wineries, food pairings, and live music. The Chemeketa Cellars tasting room will also have wine for sale by glass and bottle. Guests will mingle with wine-studies students and local wineries, learn about the Nouveau tradition, and enjoy a lively evening at the Northwest Wine Studies Center.
“We look forward to hosting people at the Northwest Wine Studies Center to celebrate this cheerful tradition,” said Megan Jensen, Chemeketa Cellars’ Tasting Room Manager. “Our annual Beaujolais Nouveau party gives us the opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the wine industry.”
The ticket price is $20 for non-members and $15 for wine club members. Visit Chemeketa Cellars’ website for more information, or email contact@chemeketacellars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.