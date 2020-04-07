Itemizer-Observer report
SALEM — Cherriots will provide limited service for essential trips, they said in a news release Sunday.
Salem Area Mass Transit District will provide a temporary reduced level of service for essential trips beginning Tuesday. All route schedules are now available at Cherriots.org/temporaryservice.
The level of service the district can provide this week will be reduced significantly and seating on the buses will be limited to allow for social distancing. Cherriots is asking people to please stay home and stay off the bus except for essential trips:
• Medical appointments
• Picking up prescriptions
• Getting to and from work
• Critical grocery shopping
“Essential workers — in the community and here at Cherriots — keep the community going right now,” said Ian Davidson, president of the Cherriots board of directors. “Please save them a seat so that they can get to work.”
With limited seating, the buses may fill quickly. Cherriots advises riders to plan ahead, allow extra time for their trip, and frequently check for service alerts at Cherriots.org/alerts.
The rear door boarding and exiting policy on Cherriots Local buses will continue, as will fare-free rides for all services.
In addition, the district is marking in six-foot increments where riders can stand while waiting for their bus at the transit centers. Signage on the buses and at the transit centers will remind riders to practice social distancing.
The district’s buildings and buses were deep cleaned over the weekend and on Monday, according the news release.
“As a public service provider, I want to assure the community that Cherriots is doing everything it can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Allan Pollock, general manager. “Please help us protect the health of our drivers and those who must travel during this time by only accessing our buses for essential trips.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.