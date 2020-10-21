Itemizer-Observer Report

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Chief of Police, Darrell Tallan announced his decision to retire effective April 30, 2021.

Tallan has served the city of Monmouth for 23 years of his 32 year career.

He began his employment with the Monmouth Police Department in August of 1997 after serving for nine years in Independence.

He has served as the chief of police in Monmouth for the past 18 years.

Over the years, Tallan has worked to further the professionalism of the Monmouth Police Department through updating policies and procedures, updating and adding new equipment, and expanding training opportunities.

Currently he is helping the department become a State Accredited Agency through the Oregon Accreditation Alliance.

The Alliance supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications services by establishing professional standards of accountability, management, and operations.

Throughout his career, Tallan has served on a number of professional and community-based committees and maintained positive working relationships with neighboring law enforcement agencies and the citizens of Monmouth.

In 2019, he received the prestigious “Distinguished Service Award” at the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony.

Under his leadership, the Monmouth Police Department consistently engages in service activities that give back to the community, such as donating to the local food bank and fundraising for cancer patients during No-Shave November.

Monmouth Mayor Cecelia Koontz stated, “I have known Chief Tallan for over 20 years and know his love for, and commitment to, this community and to the people with whom he has served. Darrell has led with utmost integrity and compassion and we will miss his steady presence. I know he will make the most of this well-deserved time with his children, beloved granddaughter and wife, Irene.”

Tallan said he made the decision to retire with mixed emotions.

“I am extremely proud to serve every day alongside the officers and staff members at MPD,” Tallan said. “Each member is committed to serving the community and accomplishing our mission. Without a doubt, the women and men of MPD are the most caring, compassionate and dedicated team of professionals anyone could ever work with. I will miss them tremendously and I am very thankful for their selfless service.”