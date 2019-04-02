POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Board of Commissioners proclaimed on April 2 that April will be Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Polk County Family & Community Outreach will host the annual Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Walk at 3 p.m. on April 3, starting in the Academy Building Parking Lot. Immediately following the walk, families are invited to join us in the Academy Building Gym for a kids dance party and refreshments.

This month and throughout the year, the Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department encourages individuals to play a role in making Polk County a better place for children and families.

Each Wednesday in the month of April, Family & Community Outreach will host family-friendly events from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Academy Building Gym.

Events include:

April 10 — Paint Day

April 17 — Science Day

April 24 — Cupcake Day

The month of fun events will end with Fam Jam on April 27 at the Polk County Fairgrounds.

Fam Jam is designed to be a fun day where families can celebrate the transition from early learning to the K-12 education system, while having the opportunity to connect with local resource providers, health screenings, and community programs. This event is hosted by Mid-Valley Parenting in partnership with Central School District, Dallas School District, Falls City School District, and Perrydale School District as part of the larger county-wide Kindergarten registration day.

This year, Central, Dallas and Perrydale School Districts will host their kindergarten registration event on site.

For more information about child abuse prevention programs and other Mid-Valley Parenting activities during the month of April and throughout the year, visit www.midvalleyparenting.org.