MONMOUTH — Firefighters with the Polk County Fire District No. 1 dished out chili at Monmouth’s Making Spirits Bright on Saturday, a friendly competition for a good cause.
Chilis ranged from spicy to slightly sweet, lots of beans to no beans. The public determined the winners through dollars, which benefited the Polk 1 Firefighter Association’s annual holiday project. Chili-tasters were encouraged to put money in the boot of the firefighter whose chili they preferred. It was a tough competition, with such different concoctions.
First place went to Tony Crafton for his “Zero Emissions” bean-free chili, a meaty, not-too-hot version. Second went to Kimber Townsend’s “Fireline Cincinnati Chili,” a meaty, slightly sweeter taste. Third place went to Jennifer Van Patton’s “Jenny’s Secret” bean and turkey chili, which had a hearty flavor.
In total, $495 was raised toward helping families in need this holiday season.
The association’s holiday project provides complete holiday meals, plus extra food supplies, pre-filled stockings, and multiple gifts for every member of the families they adopt. The number of families served is directly dependent on year-round fundraising and community donations.
Firefighters will be at Bi-Mart on Saturday and Sunday to collect toys and food. Donations also may be delivered to the fire station, 1800 Monmouth St., Independence.
