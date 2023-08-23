Jason Fellman wants to know if you’re Team 70s or Team 80s.
For the finale of the River’s Edge Summer Concert Series Aug. 25, Fellman encourages the audience to get into character supporting either the opening act Red Light Romeos, which plays hits from the late 70s, or for the headlining act Radical Revolution, whose set list is all 80s.
It’s actually a trick question, as both bands share the same members. They just switch off singing duties and instruments. For example, Fellman is co-lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Radical Revolution, but he jumps behind the drum kit when the scaled back Red Light Romeos take stage.
Both bands are the brainchild of Fellman, creator of J Fell Presents, a Portland music talent agency that hires out tribute bands from AC/DC to Weezer.
Fellman said Radical Revolution started it all as a four-piece band in 2007 that wrote their own songs. The problem they discovered is no one wanted to listen to three hours of original music, except maybe if they were attending a Bruce Springsteen concert.
“I’m from the Class of 91. I grew up in 80s, I’ve always loved that music,” Fellman explained. “So we started adding 80s numbers for the last hour of our show. But then people starting sticking around for just for the 80s songs. It became the really popular part of the show.”
Fellman he knew he wasn’t going anywhere as song writer, so they decided to go all in on the cover tunes.
Their four-piece soon expanded, adding new members, including co-lead singer Christy Bradley, who used to be in the band Dance Hall Days with her sister. Fellman considers the band lucky the talented Bradley has stuck with them now a decade later, even going so far as to say she’s a blessing that lets them cover even more songs in their repertoire.
“For a concert like this, we need to have hundreds of song on our list,” Fellman said. “Then we look at the other bands on our tribute list and try not to repeat their songs in our set.”
So for headlining Radical Revolution, the audience will hear a wide swath, including Whitney Houston, Def Leppard, The Academy, Scorpions, Eraser, Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, Madonna and Michael Jackson, to name a few.
“The common thread is all the set is danceable,” he added.
Just don’t expect to hear Metalica, Rush’s Tom Sawyer and a couple others.
“I will be honest. We aren’t going to play ‘Melt With You’ by Modern English,” Fellman said. “It’s an awesome song, but it’s very repetitive. Plus it’s very low vocally, and just drones on and on. The other one is ‘Come on Eileen.’ It just doesn’t resonate with me.”
After decades of covering the greatest hits of two decades, Fellman found their music actually attracted different demographics. Their 80s music appeals to the 45- to 65-year old crowd, who were around when the radio first played the tunes, and their children, now in their 20s, who listened to the songs their parents played while riding along in the car.
“We call them the ‘doughnut demo.’ It attracts fans from the older end and the younger, but no one in the middle,” Fellman joked.
He found those in their 30s are still drawn to classics from the 90s.
Another detail they discovered performing over the years was replenishing their 80s look. Fellman said the clothing came from the “consumption” decade, to be worn once and thrown away.
“A lot of the clothing didn’t survive. So we have to get really lucky to find anything authentic from the 80s,” he said. “Retro jeans are usually pretty universal.”
Again, just don’t ask for the massive shoulder pads or “gotcha shorts” that needed to go and stay away from fashion sense.
The latest lineup in Radical Revolution with Fellman and Bradley on co-lead vocals, include Mike Johnson on base, Mark Kent on keyboard, Justin Cook on drums and (just) Davin on lead guitar. Fellman said they usually stick to gigs within the Pacific Northwest, as each region around the West Coast and beyond develop their own 80s tribute band with its own built in, diehard fans.
One spot they do look forward to returning to is the River’s Edge Summer Concert series at Riverview Park in Independence.
“I really like it. It’s easily one of our favorite shows of the summer,” Fellman said. “They’ve done one fantastic job with layout, vendors, the space itself is killer, and has a great sound company.”
Red Light Romeos kick off the night at 6 p.m. with retro 70s. After costume changes, the full band returns in Radical Revolution 8 p.m. getting radical and tubular.
“Come dressed for the 70s or 80s, even change in between if you want,” Fellman said. “Just expect to know every song we play.”
