Radical Revolution closes out the River’s Edge Summer Concert Series at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Riverview Park in Independence.

Jason Fellman wants to know if you’re Team 70s or Team 80s.

For the finale of the River’s Edge Summer Concert Series Aug. 25, Fellman encourages the audience to get into character supporting either the opening act Red Light Romeos, which plays hits from the late 70s, or for the headlining act Radical Revolution, whose set list is all 80s.

