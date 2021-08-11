The Central High School Cheer Team hosts a youth cheer clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 30-31 at the CHS Turf (football field). Over a two-day session, your child will learn some chants, jumps and a dance to be performed at the Panther’s first home football game.
Registration is $30 and comes with a custom T-shirt, from kids XS to adult XL.
To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3lwb4q5.
