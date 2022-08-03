The Central High School Class of 1972 50th Reunion is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Valkyrie Wine Tavern in Independence for a no-host meet and greet. The reunion continues Saturday, Aug. 13 at Independence Hotel Roof Top from 6-9 p.m. Please RSVP Sally Cuneo Frazzini at (503) 551-3307.
