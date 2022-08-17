The Central High School Class of 1991 is set to hold its “30ish” class reunion this weekend with a slate of activities in Independence. The class’s 30th reunion, which would have taken place last year, was postponed due to COVID-related challenges with planning the event.
Class members and their families are invited to participate in a tour of Central High School Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. Participants gather for the tour at the school office, located near the west entrance of the building.
Later on Saturday, a Gathering of Classmates and Spouses/Partners is 5-9 p.m. at The River Restaurant, 370 S. Main St., Independence. The function is a casual, come-as-you-are, open-house style event with attendees handling their own tabs. No tickets or reservations are required. The class photo is at 7 p.m.
On Aug. 21, a Family Picnic is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverview Park, in Independence. Because of the annual Community Fiesta also taking place that day, access to the park’s parking lot will be via Osprey Lane, as C Street will be closed to through traffic.
For more information, visit the class’s online group page by searching “Central High School (OR) - Class of 1991” on Facebook.
