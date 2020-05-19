Itemizer-Observer report
INDEPENDENCE — Central High School is finalizing commencement activities.
Updates on the following information will be sent to parent and student email, posted on the district Facebook page, and included on the “In the Know” Facebook page.
Awarding of the Diplomas
Diplomas will be awarded in 20-minute ceremonies on June 5.
This plan may have to be adjusted if health and safety guidelines change prior to June 5.
Seniors will be scheduled for a ceremony time slot in groups of seven.
The ceremonies will be scheduled alphabetically.
The first group will arrive at 7:40 a.m.
The first ceremony will begin at 8:20 a.m.
Ceremonies are scheduled to run through the day with until about 9 p.m.
CHS will be mailing out letters to every senior informing them of their group number, arrival time and ceremony start time.
Because of the nature of these circumstances, CHS will not be able to accommodate requests to alter or adjust ceremony times.
Because of health and safety guidelines, seniors will be allowed to bring only two guests. Children and infants count as guests.
Guests are welcome to film or to livestream, Facetime, Skype so that additional family members can view the event.
CHS will be filming the event to capture students walking across the stage for the awarding of their diploma.
The moment will be compiled into a virtual ceremony (which will include musical performances, student speeches, and the Superintendent’s address) to be released on June 26.
Seniors will arrive for their ceremony in one car with two guests (three people total in the car).
Seniors will be directed to park and will wait until all members of the group to arrive.
Staff will escort seniors and their guests down to the staging area in the parking lot behind Panther Pit where staff will help students and guests prepare for their ceremony.
At ceremony time, students and their two guests will proceed to the field. The stage will be set. There will be a greeting by the superintendent and a brief presentation of the graduating seniors by the principal, and seniors will cross the stage to be awarded their diploma.
There will be time for families to take photos, and photographers will be stationed to capture a picture of students in cap and gown with their diploma.
Guests will be directed back to their cars and students will proceed together on a tour through the school for a final walk of the halls.
A Zoom invitation will be sent to all seniors so that at the end of the day, once all ceremonies have ended, they can turn your tassels together and throw their caps. CHS will capture the moment in a recording to include in the virtual ceremony.
Because students will be entering the building, CHS will provide CHS Panther masks for students to wear.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks for the ceremonies.
Seniors check out
May 27 is senior check-out day at Central High School in the east parking lot. Seniors will return textbooks, Chromebooks and athletic gear. This also is the time for seniors to pay any outstanding fees and fines for missing books, Chromebooks and lunch balances.
Anyone with fines who is experiencing financial hardship may contact Principal Donna Servignat at dservignat@central.k12.or.us.
The district does not want this to be a hardship or a barrier for our graduating seniors during this time of economic crisis.
Seniors also will gather any personal belongings that were left in the building, receive honors regalia, scholarship certificates, academic awards and pick up their cap and gown.
May 27:
4 – 5 p.m. - Last name A-G
5 - 6 p.m. - Last name H-O
6 - 7 p.m. - Last name P-Z
Students who are not able to attend on May 27, may come in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 29.
