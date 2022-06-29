Itemizer-Observer
Brice Spreadbury sees the future of Monmouth and Independence on wheels.
The Central High School grad is also an avid skateboarder, wanting to bring his hobby and love for the community to life in the area where he had deep roots. That’s why he jumped at the opportunity to become an advocate for building a new 12,000-square-foot skate park.
The project started when Spreadbury got word of a failed project that would replace the current, deteriorating 3,500 Square foot skatepark that was built in 1997 and made from wood, surpassing its life expectancy.
“It started in 2017 after I got word that someone started to contact Dreamland to get a new skate park and it just kind of fell apart, I got in contact with Dreamland and restarted that process,” Spreadbury said.
The new skate park will be constructed from concrete and address the ever-changing recreational needs of the large, diverse population in Monmouth and Independence.
The facility will be called MI Town Skatepark because it will serve Monmouth and Independence and will be located on the same grounds as the current skate park. After some searching for potential locations, the committee decided to remain at the same location and utilize the already existing facilities such as restrooms.
In celebration of the city of Monmouth’s and Independence’s agreeance to move forward with the project, Spreadbury hosted a Go Skate Day at Madrona Park in Monmouth, along with a few other organizations and friends that donated free skateboards, protective equipment, and shoes.
Micah Sischo is the president of the nonprofit organization Heart of Soles, who gave the donated Vans shoes to underprivileged and kids who live in foster care.
“We were in contact with this great organization putting this event together, he said there were going to be underprivileged youth coming out and getting their first deck, and it will be their first skateboard experience. What better event to partner with to give a little bit of extra support? What is cooler than a new pair of shoes when you are experiencing your first skate?” Sischo asked.
Several kids and adults came to experience the Go Skate Day, some attracted by posters and fliers, and others came by chance. The team set up a small halfpipe, rail, and jumps where the more experienced skaters could show off and master their skills. Spreadbury and friends instructed the younger one’s on the basics of getting on a skateboard and eventually rolling down the concrete.
First, the kids got to choose their new skateboard, donated by Tactics and Five Stride Skate shops. They then decorated their new boards with stickers, then outfitting their own trucks and wheels to complete their board build.
Those who had never been on a skateboard were taken to a grassy area and shown how to get on and off their boards safely. Once they felt comfortable getting on and off, they graduated to the concrete.
Once they were on the concrete, they slowly started to roll around using their newly mastered skill of staying on the board. Soon, their growing confidence was palpable.
Even though the Go Skate Day event was to get the young people in the community interested in skateboarding, Spreadbury is most excited to see his dream of having a vast, permanent skate structure installed in the place of the old skate park.
“It is not only going to serve Monmouth and Independence, but anyone who wants to participate in this recreational sport. There are already a lot of team sport parks like baseball and soccer fields, but not skateparks,” Spreadbury said.
Jenny Culbertson has been helping with fundraising and coordinated events with Spreadbury since January. She is passionate about the skatepark because she feels the community must have a place to go out, hang out, and exercise. She also grew up in Monmouth but currently lives out of town.
“I grew up here and I think skateparks are important for youth to have somewhere to build community and have fun,” Culbertson said. “We also want to do a continuing skate school in this area, we did not really have a skatepark here, so a lot of people never learned. We want to foster that good sense of community and skatepark etiquette.”
