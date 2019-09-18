INDEPENDENCE — Central High School history teacher Frank White was selected out of 600 applicants for the 2019 Oregon History Teacher of the Year award.

Central School District superintendent Jennifer Kubista acknowledged White’s achievement at the start of the Sept. 9 CSD board of directors meeting.

Reading a statement from the selection committee, Kubista said White gives his students the “tools they need to explore local and national history, especially when this history re-examines the dominant historical narrative.”

Amit Kobrowski, social science specialist at Oregon Department of Education, visited White’s classroom on the second day of school this year.

“The walls are filled with student projects, professional art, historical posters and a perspective tree that I’ve never seen before,” Kobrowski said.

He said White gave a 40-minute presentation with a Power Point that consisted of two slides which were filled with words.

“No color, no pictures, no sound, no distractions of any kind,” Kobrowski said. “Everything you’re warned against doing in a Power Point, and the topic was historiography. But it was clear, despite all that, that the students were fully engaged and just kind of hanging on every word Frank had to say because they trust Frank.”

Kobrowski was impressed by the way White greets his students as they enter the classroom.

It was clear that all students were welcome, he said.

“His creation of this Oregon history class for high school, which is, we think, the only one that’s going on … is a great class,” Kobrowski said. “It was clear that the students were excited about the class. It was full.”

White said none of this happens because of the efforts of one person.

“I see faces around who definitely have a stake in how this goes,” White said.

He credited administrators and board members with creating the structure that allows for his Oregon history classes.

“It doesn’t grow if it doesn’t have room,” White said.

He said they built the space for it, though they didn’t have to.

“To watch those kids line up in droves for a class they don’t need on a subject they don’t understand for something that doesn’t even have a text book — it’s an incredible privilege that you allow me to do this,” White said.

White also acknowledged the work of his colleagues, language arts teacher Rachel Duncan and social studies teacher Li Tubman, whose work gets students ready for his class.

To see that structure bear fruit is encouraging to him, White said.

“But beyond that, I will stay here for two reasons: I have a mortgage, it’s a terrifying number,” White joked. “And also, it’s the students. It’s just an extraordinary community. Those kids come in with a kind of intellectual curiosity that I have not experienced anywhere else. And they want to work. What I do is show them where the work is and then get out of their way.”

Four of White’s students have qualified for the National History Day competition.

“The first year we went down there (2018), we were the only public school,” White said. “It was all those wealthy private schools.”

White developed the class within the National History Day guidelines, and taught his students basic historiography and research skills, he said.