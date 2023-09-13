CAP

Having failed to secure a location for its planned homeless micro-shelter site within Monmouth. Church at the Park has chosen a different path for its application to locate within the city of Dallas. The church plans to apply through the state’s recently approved Emergency Shelter Siting House Bill 3395. The legislation appears to tie the hands of municipalities with broad approval requirements for locating an emergency shelter within an urban growth boundary.

A large turnout of community members and residents packed the City Council chambers Sept. 5 to voice their opposition to both Church at the Park’s proposal and to any decision made before city leaders outline specifics in the approval process.

