Having failed to secure a location for its planned homeless micro-shelter site within Monmouth. Church at the Park has chosen a different path for its application to locate within the city of Dallas. The church plans to apply through the state’s recently approved Emergency Shelter Siting House Bill 3395. The legislation appears to tie the hands of municipalities with broad approval requirements for locating an emergency shelter within an urban growth boundary.
A large turnout of community members and residents packed the City Council chambers Sept. 5 to voice their opposition to both Church at the Park’s proposal and to any decision made before city leaders outline specifics in the approval process.
Staff tried to get ahead of potential testimony during public comment, saying because the church has yet to file their application, the city council could not discuss nor hear specifics about the micro-shelter proposal planned for land the church purchased at 1876 SE Holman St. City Attorney Lane Shetterly clarified because there is no application yet, the city will proceed under the assumption the matter will be a land-use proceeding.
Mayor Ken Woods Jr. explained because the property is located in an industrial zone, “The conditional use permit if filed would be addressed through the land use process, which includes the opportunity for public comment, testimony at public hearings that would be held for that purpose. And all public comment and testimony concerning the project must be presented at those land use hearings.”
However, those requirements change significantly under HB 3395, which required the city council at the Sept. 5 meeting to outline three main issues - who makes the final application approval? Should they host public hearings? And how much public notice to give before hosting a public hearing?
Testimony from many of the approximately 20 speakers was unanimously in favor of both the city council themselves making the decision as duly elected representatives and to host public hearings.
“The Dallas City Council must assume the pivotal role of the ultimate decision maker in this process,” businessman and former city council member Micky Garus read into public comment. “As the elected representatives of the community, it should not be delegated to the city manager, the staff or any other committee or designee as stipulated by HB3395. Delegating such a weighty decision to individuals who are not elected by the citizens of Dallas would neither be equitable nor ethical. It is foreseeable that unintended consequences may result.”
Dallas resident Robert Spivey also implored the council to extend the public notice process, and the make the final decision only after a public hearing,
“It’s not an easy time for leadership in Dallas,” he said. “There’s tension. The tension is between the heart and the head. Our heart says to help, and the head says we gotta do it right.”
After public input was complete, City Manager Brian Latta outlined the three procedural aspects under HB 3395 the city council needed to address.
“The house bill language does not specify who or what body at the local government is responsible for making the decision on whether or not an application satisfies the criteria,” Latta said.
Within the staff report, Latta gave the council four suggestions to choose from – the city manager or designee, the planning commission, the city council itself, or a combined three-person committee,
“A lot of input tonight indicated the community would like the city council to make the decision,” Latta said. “Ultimately, it’s your decision to decide who will decide an application under HB 3395.”
With quick discussion, they quickly reached consensus that the council would be the arbiters of any final decision.
“I reached this conclusion before we heard a single word of testimony,” said council member David Shein. “I absolutely think it should be us that decides for all kinds of reasons. This isn’t a decision for someone who hasn’t been elected by voters. It’s too much of a third rail.”
Next, Latta explained HB3395 allows emergency shelter approval or denial with or without a public hearing. They again sided with public sentiment and to allow as much public input as needed before making a decision.
Mayor Woods said a public hearing would be similar to a public block grant or budget hearing.
“We invite the public in, take testimony, close the public hearing then make a decision,” he explained. “It does not include ex parte contact. Those things typical in a land use do not apply.”
In other words, members of the city council cannot publicly interact with community members on the issue because there are no specifics yet from an application.
“I think it would be fair at the beginning of public hearings to inform the public as well,” Shatterly explained. “In that respect, it is like a land use hearing. It’s not whether we like this or don’t like this, it’s whether certain criteria have been met by the application or can be met with conditions of approval if the council wants to. That would be the basis for your decision.”
Lastly, Latta gave several options under public notice requirements, since HB3395 does not lay them out. However, he said, the staff recommends going above and beyond what’s required for public notices in land use code. Ultimately, the council decided on provide a 10-day notice in two successive weeks in the Itemizer-Observer, 20-day mailed notice to neighboring properties within 300 feet of proposal and additional notices be included in utility bill notices covering two cycles, or about 45 days.
Council member Debbie Virdin argued in favor of the utility bill notices, regardless the extra cost to the city.
“It sounds like a lot of money, even if it was $500. It sounds alike a lot, except that information is worth far more than that,” Virdin said. “As a community member, I’d be livid if the city was saving a couple hundred bucks and I was uninformed about something.”
While the city has yet to get an application for the proposed micro-shelter project, Church at the Park founder DJ Vincent confirmed to the Itemizer-Observer they intend to apply through HB3395.
“Originally we intended to apply through the conditional use process. This seemed the best way to understand the city code process and hear from community members,” Vincent said. “After our initial pre-application meeting with the city of Dallas, which included representatives from all the relevant departments, we are confident we will meet or exceed all of the city required permitting and zoning requirements.”
Even after touting positive interactions so far with Dallas city staff, Vincent said rather than continue down the path of a traditional conditional use permit, “we have decided to use the siting methodology of the recently passed HB 3395.”
The guidelines under Section 7 of the bill favors applicants. It states that a local government “shall approve an application for the development or use of land for an emergency shelter” if the proposed shelter:
• Includes sleeping and restroom facilities for clients;
• Will comply with applicable building codes;
• Is located inside an urban growth boundary or in an area zoned for rural residential use;
• Will not result in development of a new building that is sited within an area designated under a statewide planning goal relating to natural disasters and hazards, including flood plains or mapped environmental health hazards, unless the development complies with the regulations directly related to the hazard;
• Has adequate transportation access to commercial and medical services; and
• Will not pose any unreasonable risk to public health or safety.
What remains ambiguous and was concerns to community members was who pays for all the improvements needed to accommodate the emergency shelter and who continues to pay for its operation after initial funding expires?
Sean Stacy testified he fears cuts will be made to city services to accommodate ADA compliance to disabled homeless, such as sidewalks, crosswalks and lighted streets.
“I can only suspect that more cuts will be made to our valuable emergency services to accommodate individuals experiencing homelessness, while a city of almost 18,000 faces an unreasonable risk to life and property due to a lack of emergency personnel and response times,” Stacy said.
Still others feared the proposed micro-shelter will be a magnet to homeless from outside Polk County. Vincent assured the I-O the shelter will only be for families and individuals who are currently unsheltered rural Polk County residents.
“Individuals from Salem, Portland, or other communities without connections to rural Polk County will not be eligible to stay,” Vincent explained, pointing to the annual Point-in-Time Count in January that identified 91 unsheltered, rural Polk County residents. “When there are openings, Polk County Family & Community Outreach will pull from their existing list, prioritizing people who are most vulnerable. Key vulnerability factors considered are families with dependents, gender identity, age, chronic health conditions, and those fleeing domestic and intimate partner violence.”
However, residents pointed to facilities in Portland and Salem that started with the same requirements that still became magnets nevertheless.
“It offends me that Portland politicians and bureaucrats whipped up this idea that we should ram rod rural folks down our throats a homeless shelter and make it almost impossible fight against it,” said Dallas resident and former Salem Police Officer Chad Basaraba. “When in their own backyards, it’s failing miserably. The common denominator of all the big city homeless problems started with homeless shelters.”
Joseph Heventhall, who lives on Jasper Street, was more succinct.
“If you build it, they will come,” he said.
