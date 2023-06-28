Meeting

Brent DeMoe, Director of Family & Community Outreach, talks to attendees at a June 21 meeting, backed by partners working to resolve homeless issues in Polk County.

 Photo by Gail Oberst

Christ’s Church leaders have decided against locating a 40-bed micro-shelter on their empty lot at Stadium and Clay streets, according to Pastor Steve Mitchell. Mitchell said the decision June 20 was “… due to the lack of support in the neighborhood, and a sense that there may be more appropriate locations.”

For the past month, since voting to move ahead with plans for the homeless shelter, the Church has faced protest from area residents, who worried the proposed plan was not suited for the neighborhood. On June 6, nearly 60 residents formed a West Monmouth Neighborhood Association listing its initial activities as “Advocating to the city of Monmouth for a model for serving our unhoused neighbors that is more appropriate for Polk County and our small town,” according to the group’s forming documents.

