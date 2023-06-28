Christ’s Church leaders have decided against locating a 40-bed micro-shelter on their empty lot at Stadium and Clay streets, according to Pastor Steve Mitchell. Mitchell said the decision June 20 was “… due to the lack of support in the neighborhood, and a sense that there may be more appropriate locations.”
For the past month, since voting to move ahead with plans for the homeless shelter, the Church has faced protest from area residents, who worried the proposed plan was not suited for the neighborhood. On June 6, nearly 60 residents formed a West Monmouth Neighborhood Association listing its initial activities as “Advocating to the city of Monmouth for a model for serving our unhoused neighbors that is more appropriate for Polk County and our small town,” according to the group’s forming documents.
The Christ’s Church proposal is not moving forward, but there are other sites possible for shelters in Polk County, according to Church @ the Park Pastor DJ Vincent. His nonprofit organization, which established two other homeless shelter operations in Salem, received a $1.6 million state grant to begin building a Polk County site by January 2024. Vincent had hoped the Christ’s Church location would work, but said he is now considering less contentious sites.
“We have a number of city and private sites to vet,” he said.
On June 21, Vincent joined about a dozen regional and county officials for a community gathering at Western Oregon University in Monmouth to provide information on homelessness and housing projects now underway. Partnering in efforts that include outreach, transitional housing and rehousing are the cities of Monmouth, Dallas, Independence, Willamina, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Polk County, the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA), in addition to local churches and nonprofit organizations.
The broad partnership, working under the acronym Polk PATHS (Partners Aligned Toward Housing Solutions), was awarded a $1 million grant to coordinate a homeless response office in Polk County. In addition to the Church @ the Park and the coordination grant, more than $2 million in state funding this year will pay for homeless prevention, new shelter beds and rehousing programs already underway, according to figures provided by MWVCAA. The funds are designed to help the rural areas of Polk County, excluding West Salem.
Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon commended Christ’s Church’s willingness to consider a micro-shelter project.
“But we still need to shelter. That need does not disappear. We’re working hard to find a place,” he said.
Projects aim at solutions
According to the latest count, there are at least 180 people in Polk County who are either unsheltered or at risk of losing shelter. Of those, 142 are adults, 16 are young adults (18-24) and 22 are under 18. Of those, 84 percent are connected to the community, 54 percent are male, 43 percent are chronically homeless and 48 percent have mental health issues. A third of those are from Falls City.
“A disproportionate impact on that small city,” said Ashley Hamilton, of MWVCAA.
Polk County PATHS partners are following a multi-pronged approach beginning with outreach and prevention, providing transitional housing or shelter, followed by funds and services to assure rapid rehousing. A one-stop guide to services is at https://pc-paths.com/resources or contact Brent DeMoe, demoe.brent@co.polk.or.us.
Among additional projects featured at the June 21 gathering were:
Polk County Family and Community Outreach, which aims to prevent homelessness with assessments and response to emergency needs.
MWVCAA Arches program looks for opportunities to provide emergency services such as rental assistance, transitional housing, tarps, tents, sleeping bags, applications for housing, transportation to doctors and more. A Monmouth-based resource office is in the works.
Polk County School Based Mental Health Office has professionals based in all school districts available to help youths whose housing is insecure. The program can connect them to food, clothes, transportation and other services.
Abby’s House, providing women with basic needs such as clothing, food and abuse counseling.
Polk County Warming Centers in Dallas, Monmouth and Independence have provided beds for 1,060 heads in 2022-23, up from 371 the year before.
Gales Lodge, now in its fourth year in Dallas, has provided transitional shelter for vets, ages 50 to 74.
Ediger Hall, sponsored by the Dallas Alliance Church, is due to open later this year, providing short-term housing for homeless families.
Monmouth House for youths 14 to 18 is set to provide short-term housing, transportation to school, and other services aimed at stabilizing teen lives.
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is planning its second group of micro-shelters, the first 10 units already in use, and the second group of 15 units coming soon.
Salem Housing Authority offers help with federally-funded rental vouchers.
Sable House offers services to victims of domestic violence including shelter for up to 4 families, or hotel vouchers and rental assistance for up to 32 families per year. A governor’s grant may fund rent for up to 20 additional families.
Polk County’s Resource Center, connecting folks to services, will soon have a Monmouth-Independence annex, now under construction on the S-curves near Roth’s.
