Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley serves families with children in Marion and Polk Counties.

Until recently, it was called Salem Interfaith Hospitality Network (SIHN), said Miriam Haugen, who volunteers for the organization.

“Families rotate from church to church on a weekly basis, having an evening meal and spending the night at the church and the days at our day center in West Salem,” she said. “I have been volunteering for years as one of the overnighters at my church, Saint Mark in Salem. Christ’s Church in Monmouth also houses families with help from several other Polk County churches.”

Family Promise does more than just provide a safe place to sleep at night, she said.

“We provide classes on money management, parenting and other issues of interest to our guests,” Haugen said. “We also provide assistance to families that are in danger of becoming homeless because it costs far less to keep a family out of homelessness than it is to get them back into a stable situation after they have become homeless.”

About Family Promise

In 1999, three pastors met in Salem looking for a way to help homeless families. They reached out to community partners and started something called InterFaith Hospitality Network. Today, sixteen congregations across the Mid-Willamette Valley open their doors to homeless families one week at a time. Dozens more congregations support the program with time, talent, and treasure. Because of these efforts, more than 10,000 people in the mid-Willamette Valley now have a permanent place to call home.

For more information, familypromisemwv.org.