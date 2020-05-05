Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — As local leaders around the state look at reopening portions of their communities, some are collaborating with their neighbors.
“(We) sent a letter to Gov. (Kate) Brown, because we are concerned with all the things going around the United States — there are all sorts of suggestions and ideas. Some of them are pretty wild,” Independence Mayor John McArdle told councilors at their April 28 meeting. “We like what came out of the CDC and the governor’s office as using science and numbers to make sure that we don’t just make an emotional response.”
The letter, dated April 24, was signed by McArdle, Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz, Polk County Fire District No. 1 Chief Ben Stange, Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista, Western Oregon University President Rex Fuller and Rep. Paul Evans.
McArdle said he was excited to partner with everyone in the group.
“If you’ll extend thanks to the group for formulating that letter, I’m very appreciative of that representation,” said Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis.
The letter “applaud(s) federal and state guidelines regarding a return to our new normal.”
Support for testing and contact testing are “imperative,” the letter states.
“We urge you to be vigilant in requiring that all gating criteria and all core preparedness conditions are fully satisfied before any county or region is allowed to lift the restrictions,” the letter states.
While local leaders acknowledged the economic hardships of the “Stay Home, Save Lives,” order, they urged the governor to “rely on the counsel of health experts who are trained to evaluate the effects of pandemics such as COVID-19.”
Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope said he has been communicating with neighboring county leaders.
“I’m running point with team members trying to make certain that this week we have our proposal in place, ready to go,” Pope said at the April 28 Polk County Board of Commissioners meeting.
He was addressing Jackie Lawson, who is a Dallas city councilor. She spoke to commissioners earlier in the meeting as a citizen and business owner, she said, not as a councilor. She read a letter urging the re-opening of businesses.
The plan, he said, would be in collaboration with “the chamber, your downtown association” and other “organizations in the county that want to be a part of that.”
“I would also tell you, I am having conversations with Yamhill County, with Marion County, about how to collaborate on our plans,” Pope said. “I stop short of using the term ‘pact’ because apparently our governors across the western states decided that that’s a way to build a collective. I’m not interested in building a collective with the other counties, but it is important that we at least are comparing what our plans are.”
Pope said a few people asked him to not tie Polk County to Marion County.
“Their numbers are so much higher,” he said. “Those commissioners are pushing to open, I think considerably faster than the state wants them to.”
Pope said that is up to the Marion County commissioners.
“I wanted to make certain to share with you and with the community and with others as I talk, it isn’t helpful for other units of government, or folks working under those units of government to go out and run another plan or a program to try to convince the governor,” Pope said to Lawson. “Talk to us, just like you’re doing, I think that’s extremely helpful, so that we can gauge what’s the right level of doing things.”
Pope said the chamber president shared Lawson’s sentiment.
“If we’ve got other units of government that run counter to that, that can be challenging for the message coming from Polk County,” Pope said.
Lawson said she had a conversation in a subcommittee as a councilor.
“I’m sharing this because this is my perspective,” she said. “I’m not representing it as a city councilor. I had heard a rumor that there was a new task force, or faction, starting to come up, and I made a sharp shot across the bow. It was clarified that this person who is doing this, the mayor, is not doing this as city council represented or supported. That he can do that as a citizen.”
She said she was “very clear that the implication of those being asked would then take it as it was a city led. So it was addressed that he needed to make it clear that the task force he was trying to create was as a citizen and not as city-sponsored.”
She told Pope that Dallas businesses “have your back on moving forward on this.”
“Get a hold of us any time if you need more input or you need more ears on the ground,” she said. “Because ‘We’re the government, we’re here to help you,’ doesn’t always come across well, but we’re more than happy to support you.”
A message from Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton was shared on the city’s website and Facebook page over the weekend.
“The Virus afflicting us is a slow-motion catastrophe – social, economic, health and safety,” Dalton said. “Our reaction in Dallas has been ennobling, from our suited-up EMTs and health workers to our night-shift food shelf stockers, businesses shut down, folks staying home – all protecting and sustaining us.”
He said the state’s draft to re-open “appears methodical, reasoned on safety and health based on science, but a ‘reopening’ nonetheless, step-by-step.”
He said patience is in order and that Dallas is blessed.
“We have an older, vulnerable population, but the virus has only touched us lightly, not overwhelmed us,” Dalton said. “Besides the sheer agony of disease, the pain is acute in the world of our businesses and employment.”
He encouraged people to do whatever they could to support local businesses.
“Their journey will be, at best, difficult,” Dalton said. “As we wonderfully, amazingly practice physical distancing, I believe that our Dallas spirit will not allow us to be socially distant from one another. We are in the end caring, good neighbors and friends. Together, we will get through this.”
