MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Indy Brunch Runs has changed its name to IndyMo Runners.

The running and walking group that meets on Saturday mornings in Independence now also meets in Monmouth at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Ramon Martinez, Independence community engagement manager, started Indy Brunch runs last year.

A few weeks ago, after chatting with a friend who attends the Saturday runs, the group has been expanded to include a weekly run in Monmouth.

“We thought it would be a fun way to connect our community too,” Martinez said, “I’m a firm believer that recreation builds community. We thought it would be fun to extend out to Monmouth so we could have this kind of crisscross.”

There are runners and walkers in the community, he said, it’s just a matter of bringing them together to build a running community.

The intent is to help in three areas, Martinez said: encouraging physical fitness, connecting with folks with folks we don’t connect with on a day-to-day basis, and exploring your town.

“We have this message of supporting local,” Martinez said. “For instance, a couple of weeks ago we had an outing to the MacDonald Forest, and we came back, and the Independence Grill was able to host us. Most of the folks who were able to go to the outing, they’d never been to Independence Grill before. So it’s kind of fun.”

With spring and summer approaching, he expects more participation.

“In the winter time, there have been people out there,” Martinez said. “Now with the spring here, we’re looking forward to seeing more folks coming out. We just think it’s exciting. We want to make this a fun activity for folks. There’s not really a structure in terms of workout.”

The runs aren’t about racing, he said.

“Our approach is really being able to get moving together, and a big piece with our runs is no one gets left behind,” Martinez said. “That’s something we really want to emphasize. We want this to be aimed at all levels. Folks that are just starting up, with folks who’ve been around the block.”

If anyone is interested in more of a workout, Martinez said he is happy to refer them to other groups.

“Or I can get together with them, we can hit the track and I would love to give them a workout,” he said. “This particular gathering is more of a social get-together and get moving together, and be able to create community through running.”

IndyMo Runners meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at Main Street Park in Monmouth and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Independence Riverview Park.

For more: Find the group on Facebook.