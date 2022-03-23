A group of local citizens, wanting the kids of Dallas, Oregon to have quality education in a safe and equitable environment, has formed to support a proposed bond measure which will appear on May’s ballot.
Citizens for Dallas Schools is a political action committee (PAC) that has been formed to promote the passage of Measure 27-134, which will fund critical maintenance updates, increased safety and security, and modernized instructional infrastructure across all Dallas school buildings.
“Quality education is crucial for our future,” said Ed Dressel, chair of the PAC. “Adequate facilities for providing education are essential. There is nothing fancy about our current buildings, and this bond measure focuses on areas that are needed for the safety of our kids.”
“The bond measure comes with a $4 million grant from the state if the measure passes,” noted Lu Ann Meyer, who currently serves on the school board and is also a member of the PAC. “The school bond tax rate for property owners is not being increased and the old bond will be paid off this year. It’s a win-win for our schools, students, and community members.”
“As the pandemic subsides and school gets back to normal, our kids deserve the absolute best schools we can give them,” PAC member Steve Goerger said. “Now is the time for Dallas to come together and make sure our kids aren’t just ‘caught up’—but are inspired, challenged, and encouraged to achieve.”
“Safe, up-to-date buildings benefit our entire community, and our schools are among the most in need,” added Lori Patton, a parent of school-age kids. “What a gift the passing of this bond measure would be, not only for the students and staff but to the grandparent enjoying high theater, the homeschooler participating in sports and extra-curriculars. With a focus on the future of Dallas, it’s an easy YES!”
Information is available on the school district website, https://www.dallas.k12.or.us/bondmeasure2022, or by contacting Andy Bellando, Superintendent of Schools at andy.bellando@dsd2.org.
Citizens for Dallas Schools will be providing information to the public about the bond and resulting improvements to the Dallas School District schools between now and the May election.
Anyone interested in donating to the PAC in its efforts can mail a check to: Citizens for Dallas Schools, PO Box 614, Dallas, Oregon 97338.
