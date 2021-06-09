Trammart News Service

INDEPENDENCE — This month, 200 students who spent their senior year at Central High School in a pandemic that kept them out of classrooms now are graduates of the class of 2021. Families last summer that lost their Independence Day celebrations are planning, once again, for Fourth of July fireworks.

And, as June literally heats up with periodic temperature surges, a different kind of increase seems to be occurring, too — a rise in civic activity. In the past few weeks, citizen involvement has helped the city tackle a tough traffic snarl at Independence Elementary School, reverse course on a parking ordinance scheduled for adoption, gain support for building better sports fields and helped to document the decline of a troublesome rodent along Ash Creek.

Letter Sets School Traffic Control Plan in Motion

After a partial reopening of school, Natascha Adams began walking her daughter to Independence Elementary School — and they both learned a hard lesson along the route.

The tangle of traffic made even the crosswalks daunting at times. On a couple of occasions, the one at Monmouth and 4th streets even seemed life-threatening to the crossing guard there, she recounted at a recent city council meeting.

As a fairly longtime city planning commissioner, Adams knew just who to contact: Independence Police Chief Robert Mason. So, she wrote him a letter.

It turned out that Adams correctly identified a concerning problem, which was confirmed not only by police but also by the city manager and city planner, who also visited the site. But what to do?

“It was really a mess,” Mason told the city councilors.

Causing the clog at the school was a pandemic measure that meant only a single child exited at a time, to go to an awaiting vehicle. So, the line of cars inched forward, one at a time for pick-ups.

The solution was to prohibit street parking on one side, all the way from 4th Street to A Street — a temporary fix that freed up one lane, Mason said.

“We hopefully can find some better solutions before the next school year starts,” he said, noting that the administration of Central School District 13J is supportive of doing so, too.

“It’s unrealistic to think a police officer could be there every day,” Adams observed.

Better signage is one step, and an “enhanced crossing device” at Monmouth and 4th streets is another possibility, said City Manager Tom Pessemier. The more that’s done to relieve the traffic situation on 4th Street, “the better for everyone,” he said.

City Councilor Shannon Corr, who previously lived near the school, said it’s a safety issue for everyone involved, but particularly for children. The transport of children to and from the school is in a “very small, very tight area,” she said. Many of the cars are sports-utility vehicles (SUVs), and “elementary school kids are short and you can’t see them” due to the numerous SUVs, she added.

“I think there is definitely more that we can do there,” Pessemier agreed. Adams thanked the city for its efforts.

“One voice can make a difference,” she concluded.

Nursing Student Helps Turn the Tide on Trailer Parking

When Erika Torres answered a knock on her door from City Councilor Sarah Jobe, telling her she might be about to lose the right to park her camper on the street, Torres decided to register her objection and let her fingers do the talking.

As it turns out, she was the only one to write Jobe an email of protest, despite the fact that several others had been contacted about similar recreational vehicles (RVs) parked by their houses.

Some were reluctant to come forward about the issue, Jobe recalled. But Torres dashed off a message that Jobe sent to the city councilors. It was referenced during a recent city council meeting when the parking ordinance came up, which sought to keep large vehicles like RVs and trucks with trailers from being parked for relatively long periods on city streets.

“This ordinance would mean I would have to move my trailer, although it is not causing a disturbance to traffic or pedestrians,” Torres wrote in her correspondence, noting that the city isn’t a homeowner’s association. “Where are we supposed to put out boats and trailers if there are no spaces available?”

Asked why she didn’t feel the same hesitancy that others had expressed about stepping forward, Torres said that she had.

“But I grew up knowing that if you wanted something done, you ought to be the one to try to help do it,” she said.

As a nursing student at Oregon Health and Science University who graduates later this spring, Torres observed that she’s done a lot of composition writing in her classes — it no longer intimidates her.

After the city council denied passage of the new ordinance, with only one dissenting vote, Torres said she felt good about her effort. However, she understands why some residents might be reluctant to do the same, she said.

In her email, she suggested that “choosing to speak in opposition” might bring the kind of attention that could mean being cited under the ordinance, if it had been approved.

The issue prompted a fairly far-ranging examination by councilors, a multi-faceted discussion that wasn’t limited to the contents of Torres’ email.

Eventually city staff was directed to review the issue, possibly to bring it back with safety-oriented revisions clarifying how parking for oversized vehicles can be enforced routinely and equitably.

Public Support Kicks Up for Tournament-Ready Fields

A flood of emails calling for building better sports fields on land by the Independence boat ramp has been pouring into the city, following a push by Independence City Councilor Dawn Hedrick-Roden, who has made the project a personal priority since taking office in January.

At city council meetings and during budget sessions, Hedrick-Roden repeatedly has promoted the idea of improving the property to make it tournament-worthy. Responses from residents range from a college administrator at Western Oregon University who believes this would generate revenue for the downtown to a self-described senior citizen who says he wants to be able to attend baseball games nearby. The 19 different missives all seem centered on one goal: Getting the city to move ahead on the idea.

With the budget already structured for the fiscal year, which begins in July, the most Hedrick-Roden has been guaranteed is a feasibility study. However, as the emails received so far indicate, there are plenty of residents who think the concept will bring money to merchants, visitors to Independence and healthy competition to community youth.

Noting that the city is allocating $3.7 million for trail construction, Hedrick-Roden has been advocating that more money be directed to an upgrade plan for the sports fields.

City Manager Tom Pessemier said progress will be made in the future.

“There is no foot-dragging here,” he said during one recent budget session. “We are going to move forward.”

Beating Back the Population of Creek-Loving Rodent

The numbers of nutria are down in Independence, and the reason remains elusive. However, thanks to a determined group of cross-town volunteers who monitor and trap them, evidence of this reduced rodent population is well documented.

Nutria counts have plummeted from at least a dozen a month in trapping hot spots — areas near downtown and by the city’s lagoons — to one or two a month. Why aren’t the brown rat-like creatures being seen or trapped nearly as much?

“It’s a mystery to me,” said David Gibbons, the volunteer who oversees the riparian area along the Ash Creek trail in Inspiration Garden, which is cared for by the Polk County Master Gardeners.

Recently, Gibbons has been tracking the damage done by nutria along the creek banks. He’s trying to repair the burrowing with rocks and dirt, and to replace the vegetation that disappeared due to the animals’ voracious appetites.

“I used to see several at one time,” he said.

But not anymore. They’re few and far between this spring, he observed.

Told he’d been credited with helping create an environment where nutria might be outnumbered by other animals competing for habitat, he said the highly adaptive aquatic rodents aren’t so easily defeated. Instead, it’s likely because of the hard work of the Ash Creek Water Control District (ACWCD).

However, Ed Matteo, the ACWCD board member who runs the trap check-out program, thinks a lot of thanks should go to individuals all over town who report sightings and check out traps from him for capture. From E Street to the Independence airpark, he depends on the citizens to find these orange-toothed invaders.

Nutria, which are prolific breeders and tunnel under creek banks, are known to destabilize land around waterways.

Though native to South America, they were brought on to American soil in the 1800s, when they seemed like a good live import for fur retailers, according to historic accounts. However, when demand collapsed for coats made with their fur – Greta Garbo was said to have worn one — investors could no longer afford to keep them. These mammals then flourished on their own in the Pacific Northwest.

The reason for the apparently lower population this year is speculative, but some science publications attribute it to the combination of the drastic cold snaps this winter coupled with a current drought in the mid-Willamette Valley.

As for the good results in Independence, it’s certainly not unexpected when a group of people have knowledgeable coaching, frequent friendly contact and are committed to conservation, said Kent Smirl, “wildlife watch” coordinator for Southern California, who recently was a co-author on a study that looked at how volunteers and experts successfully partner in environmental programs.