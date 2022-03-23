Itemizer-Observer
The Monmouth City Council voted March 15 to authorize city staff to apply for a state grant to improve Monmouth Recreation Park.
No specific amount was sought, because none is available, but Russ Cooper, public works director, said there has been hope for $750,000. Mayor Cecilia Koontz noted that the Oregon Legislature, just before it adjourned, made grants available for park improvements in the state.
The resolution seeking the grant states that the city has available matching funds should the grant be awarded.
Known as Phase 1, the project involves rehabilitation of the Monmouth-Independence regional skate park facility and supporting improvements such as adding paved pathways to expand recreational opportunities and connecting the park to nearby neighborhoods.
On another public works matter, the council increased system development charges for fiscal year 2022-23 by 10.1%. The increase is consistent with the Engineering News Record Building Cost Index.
The annual indexing allows fees to keep pace with inflationary changes in construction costs. If the SDCs increase 10.1% in July, a single-family residential fee would rise $1,201, a duplex $1,546, and a potential commercial building $3,143.
In other business, the council approved a rewording of the city code section on the Senior Advisory Council, to specify that up to four members of its board of directors may be non-residents. The advisory council has members from several other cities.
Also approved was a three-year contract with the Albany audit firm of Koontz, Blasquez & Associates. The firm had submitted lower proposed fees than two others, which had audited the city in the past. The mayor stated that she was in no way related to any member of the Albany firm.
The council approved a proclamation of April 2 as Arbor Day in the city.
