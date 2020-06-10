Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – The Dallas City Council voted to renew the Dallas, Independence, Monmouth Enterprise zone at its June 1 meeting.
The zone was first established in 1987 as the Dallas Enterprise Zone. The zone was expanded in 1998 to include parts of the city of Independence, again in 2000 to include parts of Monmouth, and for a third time to include parts of the urban growth boundaries in each of the three cities.
The zone is set to expire on June 30, unless the sponsoring entities, Dallas, Independence, Monmouth and Polk County, agree to extend it another 10 years.
“Enterprise zones are a great economic development tool to incentivize relocation and expansion of primarily manufacturing businesses,” wrote AJ Foscoli, economic development director, in a report to the Dallas City Council.
Enterprise zones offer property tax abatement programs to businesses for three to five years.
“In exchange for locating or expanding into any enterprise zone, eligible (generally non-retail) businesses receive total exemption from the property taxes normally assessed on new plants and equipment,” Foscoli wrote.
He said enterprise zones are one of a very few incentives used to recruit businesses in Oregon.
“This is a tool that has been used by several companies in our area — Dallas, Independence, Monmouth — including some on Polk County industrial land,” Foscoli said. “It’s an incentive, a tax-abatement program, that incentivizes growth, especially when it comes to full-time employee count.”
In the Dallas area of the enterprise zone, MAK Metals, National Hose Testing and Forest River have benefitted from their location in the zone, which includes much of the industrial property on the east side of town.
Foscoli said tax abatement for the first three years is available if the number of additional workers the business employs meets a minimum threshold. Businesses can also add years four and five if they meet 150 percent of average wage for the county.
Foscoli encouraged the council to approve the extension of the zone.
“This is a tool we definitely want to keep because as far as Oregon is concerned, when we compete against other states, we really don’t have very many tools in our tool box, so this is something that we continue in order to give our companies and also as a recruiting tool,” he said.
In other business, the city:
Will contract with Northside Electric to install four electric car charging stations at the public parking lot south of city hall.
