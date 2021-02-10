Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The city of Dallas will have to take more cost-cutting or revenue generating measures to continue to make ends meet in the city’s general fund.

The general fund pays for departments such as police, fire, library, economic and community development, and part of the Dallas Aquatic Center.

While approving the current fiscal budget last summer, the city cut general fund expenditures by 6.3%.

“While that work is good, there’s still a bit more that needs to be done,” said City Manager Brian Latta at a recent city council meeting.

Latta recommended that the council’s committees examine a number of cost-cutting or revenue-making proposals and report findings to the full council. There are four council committees, which consist of five members of the city council: Public safety, public works, buildings and grounds, and public administration.

The measures Latta asked the committee to consider included:

Creation of a fire district.

Creation or a parks and recreation district.

Putting a general operations levy before voters.

Reducing general fund services.

Expanding the Dallas Aquatic Center.

“This is not to say that we will do any of these topics or all of them, but we certainly want to start to study them,” Latta said. “Still more work needs to happen in order for us to have a healthy general fund for our financial goals that the council set.”

Mayor Brian Dalton, who discussed the city’s general fund woes in his State of City Address (see related column page A4), said the suggestions were a good start to the conversation. Dalton, as mayor, can refer the issues to the committees.

“I think they are very good topics for the committees, and it is my intention as mayor to refer those items for discussion. There is nothing settled on any of these issues,” Dalton said. “They are just for discussion at this point, and some planning. We are facing some significant shortages and we really need to talk about it in my opinion.”

Councilor Jackie Lawson said she’s concerned about the topic of a fire district when negotiations to join a district with Southwest Polk, Sheridan and West Valley fizzled in the recent past.

“We were all pretty confident and we were adamant that we did not want to do a fire district just months ago,” she said. “So, I’m not sure why we are resurrecting this.”

Latta said the proposal would be with fire districts closer to Dallas, including Polk No. 1 and Falls City.

“The ask is to not go back to where we were, but look at other options for a district that may make more sense,” Latta said.

Dalton referred the issues to committees for discussion. The public safety committee will look into the fire district; the buildings and grounds committee, with the help of the city’s Park Advisory Board, will investigate the creation of a park and rec district and expansion of the aquatic center; and the public administration committee will discuss asking voters for a levy and reducing services.