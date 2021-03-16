Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – The city of Dallas has narrowed its exploration for future funding for fire & EMS to three options: Creating a new fire district with other entities, contracting out ambulance services and increasing the city’s existing public safety fee.

Dallas Fire Chief Todd Brumfield brought six options to the members of the Dallas City Council’s public safety subcommittee, three of which were rejected quickly. The committee decided not to pursue further increasing service fees, asking voters for a operations levy or cutting services.

Brumfield said increasing service fees wouldn’t bring in much more revenue and reducing services is something he wouldn’t want to see happen.

“The last thing that we could do, but don’t really want to, is to reduce services,” he said.

With limited personnel, the department would be limited to attacking fires from the outside and preventing them from spreading to other buildings, not going into buildings to put them out.

“It would increase your overall property loss, property damage due to fire related incidents,” he said.

Committee member Jackie Lawson said as far as levies go, Dallas does not have a good track record of passing them. The city has tried unsuccessfully to pass levies to pay for street maintenance.

However, the other three options Brumfield presented garnered interest from the committee members.

He said the concept of a fire district under consideration now is different than the city’s most recent discussion with Southwest Polk Fire Protection District a few years ago.

“There were just issues with the concept and the ideas back then. Polk County Fire District No 1 — Monmouth-Independence — had some reservations initially, so some of their talks didn’t go through,” Brumfield said.

“Southwest Polk continued to seek alternatives for their budget issues so they looked at Sheridan and West Valley as their partners,” he said.

Brumfield said possible partners would include Polk Fire District No. 1, which serves Monmouth and Independence, and Falls City. He said the process would be complicated, and would involve getting a vote of citizens to form a district and approval for a separate tax to pay for services, on top of what Dallas residents pay to the city in its tax rate.

He added there are ways toreduce the sticker shock temporarily. Some cities that have become part of district, at least initially, didn’t tax residents for the cost they were paying for the fire department as a way of easing the burden on taxpayers. He said in those cases, the amount was added back into the amount taxed over a number of years.

“They would have a buffer time,” Brumfield said.

Another possible draw back is losing control of the fire department. The district would have it’s own governing board.

“The hope would be in something like that either a person from the Dallas City Council or somebody from the city of Dallas would be able to sit on that board,” Brumfield said. “But that’s no guarantee.”

Lawson said that Falls City City Manager AJ Foscoli talked to her about the concept, and she was told Falls City is interested in discussions with Dallas.

The second option under consideration is contracting for ambulance service. The city of Dallas serves an ambulance district that is 240 square miles, including the city and areas outside of it. With a private-public partnership, the city would maintain its fire department, which would oversee the ambulance service contract.

Brumfield said the city of Salem uses the private-public partnership for ambulance. He said possible draw backs would be that the city could guarantee how many ambulances would be staffed and available for service, and it would put more work on the fire department to oversee the contract.

“The fire department would then basically be ensuring quality and ensuring that the ambulance is complying with the specifics of the contract for service,” Brumfield said.

The final option the committed want to see more details on is increasing the city’s public safety fee to support fire & EMS. Currently citizens pay a little less that $5 per month on their utility bill to provide two firefighters and two police officers.

Lawson said that we would like to see more outreach to citizens before voting to approve a fee increase than was done the first time. She said the main objection she heard when the fee was first implemented was that the Dallas City Council approved it without asking citizens for the money.

She would like to see an informational campaign telling citizens specifically what they have been paying for and what the increase would buy.

“I think we would get much better support and the PR would go much better if you went down that road,” Lawson said.

Brumfield said he would return with more information – including cost estimates — on the three options when the committee meets again later in the spring.