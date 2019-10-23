At the City of Dallas, staff are introducing changes to existing sign regulations. In part, these changes are intended to clarify questions about signs, including the most frequently asked question of whether a permit is necessary for sign display. The answer (permit or not) often depends on the size, duration of placement and the type of sign as desired. Typically, a permit through the city is necessary for any sign that is intended for permanent display if attached to a building, post or base for support.

Similar to other cities, the City of Dallas requires a permit for certain types of signs and not for others. In most cases, if a sign is intended for temporary display, a sign permit is not necessary; however, the city has regulations that pertain to time, place and the manner of display for temporary signs. In some cases, the type of activity associated with a sign may require a permit. For example, if activity pertains to a garage sale, a permit through the city is necessary and the city provides a portable A-frame sign for this purpose. There is a $15 deposit for the garage sale sign, $10 of which is refunded when the sign is returned. Additional information about garage sales is available on the city website at: www.dallasor.gov/79/Garage-Sales. There is no charge for a permit to conduct the garage sale; signs and permits are available through the Finance Department.

Most sign regulations are found in Chapter 3.6 of the Dallas Development Code, which is also available for the public to view on the city website. In part, these regulations are intended to recognize the needs of businesses and individuals for conveying messages through signs while protecting the public against the proliferation of signs and potential threats to safety. Equally important is the overall visual appearance of the city. Left unregulated, signs can distract from the small town character that Dallas desires to maintain as explained through the 2030 Vision Plan and Comprehensive Plan.

Proposed code changes to existing sign regulation are available for public inspection on the city website at dallasor.gov/62/Planning and are subject to public hearings before the Dallas Planning Commission on Nov. 12 and the City Council on Jan. 6, 2020. Dallas Planning and Building staff are available to answer questions that pertain to signs. Also available are flyers and pictorial graphics designed to help explain the code standards. If you have questions about the sign code update, please contact Scott Whyte, Planning Director, at 503-831-3565 or scott.whyte@dallasor.gov.