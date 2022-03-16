Itemizer-Observer
At its March 7 meeting, the Dallas City Council approved the final design for the John C. Barnard Memorial Park, in addition to clarifying city code for temporary signs and the inventorying of impounded cars.
The $1.6 million project for a neighborhood park, to be funded by Parks System Development Charges and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Grant, will be constructed at the corner of Academy Street and Fir Villa Road. The park will feature play structures, a basketball court, a covered picnic shelter, a pollinator meadow and a memorial to John Barnard, all connected by leisurely paths and open lawns.
The City Council accepted the conveyance of the 2.5 acres in 2018 with an eye on constructing a neighborhood park. In March 2019, Parks Supervisor Eric Totten proposed to the Building and Grounds Committee that the new park be named after longtime city employee John C. Barnard. The City Council approved the naming in April 2019.
Next, the city hired Stangeland and Associates to lead the design work for the park, including three community meetings for public input, which were conducted over the course of the winter. According to the staff report, the final design represents a collaborative vision representative of both Mr. Barnard’s family and the community that will enjoy use of the park.
At the January 2022 meeting, community members in attendance voiced unanimous support for the final design and several letters of support have been received since. The design was presented to the Parks Advisory Board on Feb. 16, which voted to recommend that City Council approve the park design.
The council unanimously approved the design.
City Manager Brian Latta expects bids for the project to go out in the next couple weeks, with an anticipated construction of early summer. However, he added leeway of up to a year is being built into the timeline should bids come back too high.
In other action, the City Council approved updating city code regarding the use of temporary signs and the inventorying of impounded vehicles by law enforcement.
On Oct. 19, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance 1839, which implemented a new sign code for Dallas. In part, the new ordinance made revisions to the regulations pertaining to temporary signs. Specifically, the following language regarding political signs was removed, “Signs not exceeding six (6) square feet each in area, advocating for or against a candidate or measure on a national, state or local election ballot. These signs may be erected 60 days prior to an election and must be removed seven days after an election.”
Latta explained this language was removed from the sign code because it violates the content neutrality laws pertaining to signs permitted by a city.
“That Supreme Court ruling essentially says a city cannot regulate a sign based on the content of the sign,” Latta said.
“When we removed the language regarding campaign signs from the sign code, we did not include any provisions that would allow temporary signs, such as campaign signs, or other messaging signs, such as the ‘Kindness Matters’ signs that you can see around the city,” he added.
While city staff plans to develop a code text amendment process to rectify the issue, temporary action needed to be taken to address the upcoming primary election season in May when candidates and ballot initiative advocates usually place supporting signage around the city.
The staff recommended the City Council adopt an emergency ordinance to enable the placement of these temporary signs.
As proposed, the new code language allows a property owner to place up to three temporary signs, no more than 6 square feet in size, each, on their property for up to 90 days, each.
“This ordinance is proposed as a stop-gap measure, because the process to amend the City’s development code can take 4-6 months and the need to allow temporary signs is immediate,” Lotta explained.
The council unanimously approved the proposal.
Lastly, the Council approved changing city code from requiring police to inventory impounded cars to making it optional.
City Code currently requires all impounded vehicles to be inventoried by a police officer as soon as reasonably possible after impoundment, Lotta explained. The inventory works well in the circumstance where the city impounds the vehicle at their own facility. This is because the city police officer has ease of access to the vehicle. It proves to be a bit more difficult when a vehicle is towed by a contractor and impounded at a privately owned facility. In these cases, the inventory generally needs to be accomplished on the street, prior to the vehicle being towed and impounded, Lotta said.
“There is no legal requirement, other than our own city code, that the contents of an abandoned or hazardous vehicle be inventoried,” he explained.
According to their report, staff recognized a reason for inventorying the contents of a vehicle during impoundment is to reduce the liability of future claims against the city (e.g. stolen property from the vehicle while impounded). However, in the circumstance when a vehicle is towed and impounded by a contractor, they found the risk was very low.
Staff recommends making the inventorying of impounded vehicles permissive instead of mandatory.
The new city code also clarified that for hazardous vehicles, a law enforcement official may use their own personal equipment and facilities for towing and impounding, or may hire a private contractor for that purpose.
