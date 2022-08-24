Pickleball courts

A city of Dallas graphic shows a proposed expansion of another pickleball court to the existing location. The City Council wants to staff instead explore if the location could accommodate two tennis courts.

 Graphic by City of Dallas

Itemizer-Observer

The Dallas City Council avoided pitting the pickleball and tennis communities against one another when deciding the best option to accommodate both.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.