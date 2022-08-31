Taco Bell

Taco Bell is in its final stages of construction. It was set to open on Aug. 30.

 By Derek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer

Driving down Main Street heading to Roth’s Fresh Market, a building has been under construction that is going to be a future Taco Bell. The fast-food staple has been a long-awaited addition to Monmouth and is finally opening its doors, according to Taco Bell district manager Jake Koupal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.