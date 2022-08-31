Driving down Main Street heading to Roth’s Fresh Market, a building has been under construction that is going to be a future Taco Bell. The fast-food staple has been a long-awaited addition to Monmouth and is finally opening its doors, according to Taco Bell district manager Jake Koupal.
The crew from White Oak Construction said they planned to be done with their part late Monday, and Koupal was optimistic that the establishment should be open to the public Aug. 30.
“We are hoping to open tomorrow. We are just waiting for some equipment now,” said Koupal on Monday.
There is a lot of excitement around the new Taco Bell, especially from the Central High School Students, who will now have another dining selection for their lunch.
The establishment was not officially open before the I-O’s deadline. The Taco Bell is staffed but waiting on equipment. Koupal did not guarantee the establishment would be open by Aug.30, but he was hopeful.
