Tualatin based Ascentec Engineering LLC has been busy since it announced in November its intent to move into the former Praegitzer building.
Still in the midst of renovating the 131,000 square foot facility located at 1270 Monmouth Cutoff Road, community VIPs have been getting an insider’s look at the progress being made.
Manufacturing engineer Matthew Errend led a tour March 11 consisting of Mayor Brian Dalton, City Council President Michael Schilling, his council colleagues Rod Dunham and Ken Woods Jr., and Charlie Mitchell, city director of economic development.
The company plans to expand its manufacturing of precision machined parts and assemblies for the semiconductor and aerospace industries to the Dallas location. While much of their massive machining equipment is in place, more is yet to arrive or find its final spot on the sizable production floor. A central office for a scaled back adminstrative staff is still being finalized and other areas have been targeted for staff break rooms.
Dalton said he was impressed by what they plan to put in place.
“It looks to be a first-class company, Oregon based, very high tech, seem to have their act together pretty thoroughly,” Dalton said. “It’s a great use of the former Bob Praegitzer building.”
Use and ownership of the building has changed hands several times over the years, from advanced PCB fabrication site under Praegitzer to circuit boards under Tyco Industries and finally to American Gas & Technology. Dalton recalled the latter’s plan to move in a natural gas liquifying facility never got off the ground, thus failing to realize a promise to bring 900 jobs to the community. He appreciates Ascentec’s more conservative estimate of bringing in an estimated 50 jobs upon its startup.
“I think starting off, being in the excellent high-tech industry, the economic environment is more oriented toward high technology. They’re leaders, not well known, but significant for a medium sized player,” Dalton said.
Dalton said he also appreciates that Ascentec is not just moving in an assembly line production facility. Rather, they will craft a number of products that do not go to market, but to the end users themselves, such as Boeing, and others seeking medical devices and high tech circuitry boards.
Ascentec plans to hire positions ranging from CNC machinists and CAD/CAM programmers to QA technicians and finishing/deburr technicians.
Errend told the tour group one of his engineers running some the most complex machines for the company started out as an apprentice on the factory floor before taking on more responsibility up the technology ladder.
“I’m greatly encouraged they’re here. It requires people working for them with real skills. Not just production line stuff. It’s a customized, very modern facility crafting millions of dollars’ worth of equipment,” Dalton explained. “It’s hard to wrap your arms around how they’re so flexible in what they do.’
The only downside he noticed on the tour is Ascentec is at the mercy of worldwide material shortage and slowdown in the supply chain. For example, Errend said one piece of equipment was damaged in transit. A replacement had to be crafted in Sweden and will take months to make its way back overseas.
Regardless of the supply chain’s impact to Ascentec’s operations timeline, Mitchell has been thrilled to work with them to help get them set up in Dallas and their potential impact on the community.
“It’s going to be huge. I’m fond of saying they’re checking all the right boxes,” Mitchell said. “Occupying a vacant building is a good thing. Creating some well-paying jobs, using high tech state of art equipment. Plus, they also claim to want to be community player, be an active business partner in the community.”
In addition, he added it will be nice having a sizable company adding local contributions in the form of paying property taxes.
“I’m seeing nothing but good things coming out of the facility. There will be a lot of hiring in the months to come, and they are planning a community open house, on a date to be determined, to let more come in to see what’s going on,” Mitchell said.
