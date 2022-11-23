The city of Dallas is thrilled to offer a new opportunity to engage Dallas youth in the exciting world of local government.
The Dallas Youth Advisory Council will advise the city on issues that affect youth in the community. In addition, members of the YAC attend City Council, Planning Commission and other boards and committee meetings to serve as the Youth Representative on the City Council, commissions and boards. Members of the YAC will have the opportunity to discuss issues with the council, commissions and boards and provide an advisory vote on actions.
The YAC meets on every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. (unless otherwise scheduled). Youth Advisory Council members do not need to live within the city limits but must live within the Dallas School District boundary. Home schooled, charter or private school youth in the community are encouraged to attend. Members of the YAC are selected to represent youth 7th to 12th grade age in the community.
YAC members serve for a one-year term that begins in the summer of each year and members may serve for more than one term. The first YAC members will be appointed in January 2023 and serve for a year and a half through June 2024.
If you have any questions or need more information regarding the Youth Advisory Council, contact City Manager Brian Latta at
