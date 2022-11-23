Dallas

The city of Dallas is thrilled to offer a new opportunity to engage Dallas youth in the exciting world of local government.

The Dallas Youth Advisory Council will advise the city on issues that affect youth in the community. In addition, members of the YAC attend City Council, Planning Commission and other boards and committee meetings to serve as the Youth Representative on the City Council, commissions and boards. Members of the YAC will have the opportunity to discuss issues with the council, commissions and boards and provide an advisory vote on actions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.