Reservoir

The Aaron Mercer Reservoir is down from its approximate capacity of 440 million gallons (seen here) to about 220 million gallons.

 File Photo

Due to the combined lack of rainfall this summer and higher than average temperatures impacting the local water supply, the city of Dallas has implemented a Stage One Reduction Condition on water usage. This is the first water restriction imposed since the summer and fall of 2021.

According to city code, there are three stages of water reduction measures. Each stage has more stringent water reduction measures. The following restrictions are required under stage one:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.