Due to the combined lack of rainfall this summer and higher than average temperatures impacting the local water supply, the city of Dallas has implemented a Stage One Reduction Condition on water usage. This is the first water restriction imposed since the summer and fall of 2021.
According to city code, there are three stages of water reduction measures. Each stage has more stringent water reduction measures. The following restrictions are required under stage one:
- The city will advise all water customers to voluntarily reduce their water use.
- Irrigation at all city parks and school facilities will be reduced by 50%,
- All restaurants will display a notice of drought conditions, and offer water to customers only when asked.
- Motels, hotels and other lodging facilities will post a notice of drought conditions in each room, and advise patrons of water conservation tips.
City Manager Brian Latta explained that the city’s water supply comes from Mercer Reservoir located on Rickreall Creek. He said on Aug. 28, the reservoir contained approximately 220 million gallons of water. At full capacity, the reservoir should contain approximately 440 million gallons.
“I made the decision to enter into stage one voluntary reductions because our reliance on the stored water is greater at the end of the dry season and we do not know when the rainy season begins,” Latta said. “So to ensure we have adequate storage, I am asking our water customers to be thoughtful about their water consumption and to not waste or use excessive amounts of water.”
He added the city does not penalize water customers who choose not to voluntarily conserve water in a stage one condition.
“Our water customers have understood the need to voluntarily conserve water in prior years, and we completely expect a positive outcome this year as well,” Latta said.
However, residents are still strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water. Some basic ways to help are:
- Since outdoor watering and irrigation accounts for a 50% increase in summer water consumption compared to winter usage, water lawns every three to five days, and during the cooler parts of the day to avoid evaporation (morning and night).
- Reduce use of water in the home by turning off the water while brushing your teeth, shortening showers, and only running the dishwasher and washing machines when full.
- Reuse water around the house. Recycled water is often suitable for plants.
- Remember that water conservation is not just for emergencies. Water, like all other resources, is limited. The efficient use of water is needed to ensure its availability until the rainy season.
Even though it ironically rained all day following the stage one declaration, Latta said explained Dallas will remain in a reduction condition until the rainfall returns to the watershed and the reservoir begins filling up.
“For context, it takes about two weeks of average rainfall to fill Aaron Mercer Reservoir each year,” he said. “Well-managed water resources is a community priority. Thank you, your efforts will make a difference.”
For more information, go to www.dallasor.gov/publicworks/page/water-conservation-plan.
If you have any further questions, contact the Dallas Public Works Department at (503) 831-3559.
