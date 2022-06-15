The Dallas City Council is hosting a community barbecue to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth on June 18 from noon to 2 p.m. in Dallas City Park.
“I encourage our whole community to attend and learn about the history of Juneteenth and hope this event will foster better understanding and relationships with our BIPOC (Black Indigenous and people of color) residents and neighbors,” City Manager Brian Latta said. “This is the first year of an event we hope will become a wonderful tradition for many years to come.”
There will be a program including speaker Pastor Frank Morris, with New Life Ministries in Monmouth, who will share the history of Juneteenth, some of his life experiences and the topics of racism and black history in America. View his recent address at the Black History Month Celebration at WOU (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhtwHrYrfo0).
Mayor Brian Dalton will also present a Juneteenth Proclamation for the community.
The program will begin at 1 p.m. The city will provide hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks, and we ask the community to bring pre-packaged and unopened side dishes and desserts to share.
As the city plans to continue to make this an annual celebration, it invites anyone interested in planning next year’s event to contact the city manager’s office at (503) 831-3502 or sam.kaufmann@dallasor.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.