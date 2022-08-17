The city of Dallas unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new identity, reflecting the city’s mission of dedicated service to people and business, and its core values of excellence, transparency, accessibility, diversity, and honesty.
Following a community engagement process to re-vision the city’s mission and motto, the city developed a new logo. The city of Dallas’ new look and feel represents a commitment to excellence and purpose of providing outstanding service for all people and businesses.
Elements of Dallas’s New Brand
- New Logo: As a prominent representation of the community, the new logo is inspired by the iconic historic downtown skyline, signifying a commitment to its small-town history and charm.
The brand colors of dark blue and orange are consistent and symbolize integrity, creativity and enthusiasm.
- New Mission Statement: “We are a welcoming, safe and livable community dedicated to people and business.”
- Dallas 2030 Vision: Set in the picturesque mid-Willamette Valley alongside the foothills of the Coast Range, we are a prosperous community that has preserved its small-town character. Our 1898 county courthouse looks out over our town square and revitalized historic downtown. We have planned well for our growth and development, updating essential infrastructure and strengthening our neighborhoods.
- New Motto: “Come Thrive with Us, We Invest in People and Business.”
