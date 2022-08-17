Dallas Logo

The city of Dallas unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new identity, reflecting the city’s mission of dedicated service to people and business, and its core values of excellence, transparency, accessibility, diversity, and honesty.

Following a community engagement process to re-vision the city’s mission and motto, the city developed a new logo. The city of Dallas’ new look and feel represents a commitment to excellence and purpose of providing outstanding service for all people and businesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.