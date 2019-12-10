When wastewater is flushed from restrooms or drained from kitchens and laundry rooms, it leaves your home and flows through the community sanitary sewer system to the Wastewater Treatment Facility. This infrastructure includes miles of underground pipes and pumps maintained by the City to provide transportation of raw sewage from homes and businesses to the Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Dallas’ state of the art Wastewater Treatment Facility removes pollutants from the wastewater. It goes through three process including screening, bacteria treatment to remove organic matter, and disinfectant using ultraviolet light. The treated water is released back to Rickreall Creek.
Household Items Sewer systems are not waste disposal units. Items labeled as disposable are not necessarily safe to flush. Some items may make it through your household plumbing and still cause serious problems further down in the system.
Wipes The term “wet wipes” includes the pre-moistened wipes used in lieu of toilet paper, baby wipes, premoistened towelettes, and disinfection wipes used in kitchens and bathrooms. Their marketing and use has exploded over the last several years and many brands claim to be flushable even though they do not break down like regular toilet paper in the sewer system. They tend to catch and snag in the pipes, forming blockages and back-ups, clogging pumps, and leading to all sorts of unpleasant and expensive problems. The only thing that should be flushed other than human waste is toilet paper. They may feel soft on skin, but they are hard on the infrastructure.
Fat, Oil, and Grease (FOG) Fat not only clogs our arteries, it clogs our sewer pipes too. This can lead to big problems with sewer flows. Please do not put fats, oils or grease into your sink, toilet, or garbage disposal. This can damage your pipes and cause big blockages in the public system. Let it cool, and then scrape it into the trash.
Drugs Wastewater treatment plants are designed to remove conventional pollutants such as human waste and other biodegradable organic materials. They were not designed to remove synthetic pollutants such as pharmaceuticals. Everyday unwanted or expired medicine is disposed of via indoor drains, down the sink or in the toilet. The small amount that passes through the treatment system can end up in streams and studies have shown impacts of pharmaceuticals on aquatic life. The City of Dallas is seeking to reduce the amount of prescription or over the counter drugs disposed of in wastewater and ending up in Rickreall Creek. The best choice for disposal is to take unwanted medicine to a collection location or return them to the pharmacy.
Never Flush:
• Wet wipes (even those labeled “flushable”)
• Fats, oils or grease
• Prescription or OTC medications
• Feminine hygiene products including tampons and applicators
• Cotton balls, swabs, Band-Aids or dental floss
• Condoms
• Hair
• Razors, needles, or syringes
• Disposable diapers or baby wipes
• Household hazardous materials such as automotive or lawn care chemicals
• Paint, paint thinner or wood stain
• Cat litter (even “flushable”)
• Goldfish or other small animals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.