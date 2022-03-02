Itemizer-Observer
The City of Monmouth is partnering with the University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research and Engagement to update the city’s Downtown Plan that was created in 2000.
The updated plan will help identify improvements, guide future investments, and encourage downtown development over the next 20 years through the year 2042. The advisory committee for the Monmouth 2042 Downtown Plan is helping shape the future of the downtown by providing ongoing oversight of the plan update process. The advisory committee includes residents, business representatives, WOU students, youth and other community stakeholders.
“As chair of the Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission, I am excited to serve on the Downtown Planning Advisory Committee and help engage the Monmouth community in generating creative ideas for making our downtown a more beautiful, fun and welcoming space for locals and visitors alike,” said Ellen Zook Osborn. “I’m interested in how the 20-year Downtown Plan celebrates the wealth of national level arts and cultural activities that we have enjoyed for decades and creates a vibrant downtown district where art is accessible, and everyone feels that they belong.”
Throughout the plan update process, the project team will employ outreach techniques that strive to engage all members of the Monmouth community. The timeframe for completing the Monmouth Downtown Plan update is August 2022.
Improvements considered might include streetscaping:
- New streets: trees, public furniture, lighting, bike facilities, transit stops, e-scooter parking
- Public spaces: outdoor seating areas, parklets, food-cart courts, public art, etc.
- Building improvements: new building, building façades, redevelopment, adaptive building reuse.
A community workshop for the Monmouth 2042 Downtown Plan is from 6-8 p.m. March 7 at Yeasty Beasty, located at 167 Main St. W. Monmouth. All are welcome to join an interactive community workshop to vision for the next 20 years of downtown Monmouth. This is the community’s chance to share what they think is missing from downtown and what they would love to see in the future. The city wants to hear from the community so that Monmouth’s updated downtown plan truly reflects the ideas of all of Monmouth’s residents.
Community input will also be gathered through a survey that launches March 7 on the project website at www.Downtownmonmouth2042.com. Participants will be entered to win a gift card for taking the survey and providing valuable feedback that will be used to develop the Downtown Plan.
To learn more about the project and how to get involved, visit the project website at Downtownmonmouth2042.com or contact Liz Pongratz at the city of Monmouth at (503) 751-0148.
