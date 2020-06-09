Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – Seven city-owned public benches in the downtown Dallas area will have center arm rests added to them in an effort to prevent people from sleeping on them overnight.
At the Dallas City Council’s May 4 meeting, Councilor Jackie Lawson, who co-owns World Gym downtown at the corner of Main and Court streets, asked if benches downtown could be removed. She said people were turning them into temporary shelters at night to the detriment of businesses nearby.
“Councilor Lawson expressed a concern about individuals taking up long-term positions on downtown benches and that it is having a negative impact on downtown businesses,” said Gary Marks, the city’s interim public works director in a presentation to the council on June 1.
“We have 25 benches in the downtown business district. We have 10 more that have been purchased to install in the downtown area,” Marks said.
New benches are planned for the 600 and 700 blocks on Main Street as part of the recently completed improvements to those blocks and two that will be installed near the new senior center on Church Street.
Marks said the city had five options to deal with the issue.
“One of course was to remove all the benches, which certainly would eliminate the attractant of loitering or camping on those benches downtown,” Marks said. “It also would eliminate an amenity downtown that is for our pedestrians, that adds functionality and vitality to our downtown, visual interest and detail.”
Option No. 2 would establish time limits, which would entail posting signs next to each of the benches telling people how much time they could sit on a bench.
“That would require enforcement and we would want to uniformly enforce that, not just against individuals that perhaps would be viewed as undesirable in the downtown,” Marks said. “We would need to do that to keep the city in a good legal position. For me personally, it feels like an awkward option. If we can imagine being rousted by the police for overtime sitting.”
The third is to establish “open and closed” hours for the benches, similar to city parks.
“Again, that would require enforcement. City Attorney (Lane) Shetterly advises really against this option because it begins to feel like a camping ordinance that has already been established through the courts as something that cannot be enforced,” Marks said.
Option No. 4 would add arm rests that prevent someone from sleeping on the benches.
The fifth option is to take no action on the issue.
Those options were presented to the city buildings and grounds committee, a subcommittee of the council, and members recommended the center arm rests at a cost of $6,000 for every existing and planned bench in city.
Option No.4 would add arm rests that prevent someone from laying on the benches.
“Those are arm rest that would be installed in the center of the bench,” Marks said. “It ties in. It would look like a natural an addition that maybe wasn’t an addition, something that has always been there.”
He said Shetterly advised this added arm rest is the safest option legally, aside from removing the benches.
Lawson asked if the arm rests would be designed in a fashion that would prevent people from putting their legs over or through them.
“I don’t know how much of a deterrent it is if it is the same height as a regular arm rest now,” Lawson said.
Councilor Jennie Rummell, the council’s president, asked if the center arm rest solution would end up causing another issue.
“Are we just moving the problem elsewhere, because at what point are people just going to be laying in alcoves or laying on the bench-part of the amphitheater? Rummell asked. “We are protecting benches, not allowing people to lay on them, but there is nothing stopping anyone from laying on a street or sidewalk.”
Lawson agreed and suggested the city test installing the arm rests on the most-used benches in downtown to see what happens when they are no longer usable for sleeping.
“If we find that people are still sleeping on the them, we may find that spending even $6,000 is a waste of money,” Lawson said.
Councilor Bill Hahn said he was concerned about the city’s finances and suggested delaying action until later in the year when the city will have a clearer financial outlook.
“I’m concerned that with the budget shortfall that we have at the present time that we’re even considering spending money for adapting these benches just to eliminate one or two people from sleeping on them,” Hahn said. “If we are intent on keeping people from one or two benches, then I think we should postpone our decision until after October when we know what our budget is going to be.”
Lawson asked what the price would be for one bench. City Manager Brian Latta said it could cost $165 per bench.
Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson said the benches most used for sleeping are those under awnings in downtown and the one in front of the Academy Building, where some county department offices are located.
Lawson suggested installing arm rests on seven benches: the two on the west side of the 800 block of Main Street, the four on the north side of Mill Street and one near the Academy Building.
“We could just basically test and see if it is making a difference without spending a lot of money,” Lawson said.
The motion was approved 8 to 1. The cost for the installation of arm rests is $1,155 the cost of which will be split between the city’s Urban Renewal District and the city’s street fund.
