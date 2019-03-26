DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ Building & Grounds subcommittee recommended the city explore funding options to build a bike-friendly pocket park at the corner of Main & Washington streets in downtown.

The park would feature a bike repair and wash station and would make use of a long-vacant lot, said Rita Grady, the president of the Dallas Downtown Association, which supports the proposal. The park also received a nod of approval from city’s Parks & Trail Advisory Board.

Grady said the park would be part of a plan to make Dallas a hub for bicycle tourism. She noted that Polk County has bicycle-centric events that visit other communities, such at Eola Hills Vineyard’s annual summer bike tours of wine country.

“They go through Independence and Monmouth and out and about in that area. We would like them to come to our city,” Grady said. “We mix the cyclists with the vineyards and we are going to have economic development.”

She asked the city to consider purchasing the property and building the park. Latitude One restaurant owner Marlene Cox has contacted the owner.

Cox is applying for a grant to build a bike hostel above the restaurant at the corner of Main and Court streets.

Grady and Cox say the park would be a good complement to the development.

“That particular property has been sitting like that since 2001. At that time, it was cleaned up and deemed cleaned up by the DEQ. So it’s cleaned up and ready to have something done to it,” Grady said. “Finally, they are now talking to her and are willing to sell the property.”

They offered to sell it for $80,000. Currently the two tax lots that make up the parcel bring in $259 in property taxes each year.

“It’s not like it’s a big loss of money to make a park out of it, but it’s going to bring people downtown,” Grady said.

Dallas city councilors on the committee asked where the money to purchase the property would come from. City Manager Greg Ellis suggested because it’s an expansion of the city’s park system, park systems development charges could be used.

“I think we need to figure out a funding source,” said Councilor Bill Hahn. “I think there’s a lot of people in Dallas who would frown if we decided we were going to decide to buy the property on the corner for $80,000.”

Councilor Larry Briggs asked if the city could secure the first right-to-refusal on the property and search for a funding source to pay for the purchase. Ellis suggested Oregon Parks & Recreation grant programs. The city has received grants to pay for its Rickreall Creek Trail System in the past, said Assistant City Manager Emily Gagner.

Grady said the DDA would be more than willing to help, including assisting with securing grants.

“I think there would be a lot of volunteers from the DDA that would participate in working and getting it ready and helping to plan,” she said.

The committee asked Ellis to research funding options for reporting back.