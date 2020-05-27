Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Two civil cases were filed May 20 in Polk County Circuit Court against an Independence man convicted of 30 counts of sex abuse, the daycare where the abuse was said to have occurred and his mother, who ran the daycare.
Quinlyn Harden was convicted on the charges last year and according to court documents has filed an appeal.
One case filed by the guardians of three juveniles, alleges assault, battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and abuse of a vulnerable person, also names Stinky Feet Preeschool & Childcare and Ceola Harden, Quinlyn Harden’s mother and owner of the childcare. Ceola Harden has not faced any criminal charges. This suit asks for $5,100,000 per child.
The other case, filed on behalf of three different juveniles, alleges negligence, abuse of a vulnerable person, assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In addition to Quinlyn and Ceola Harden and the childcare, this suit names the state of Oregon, by and through its Department of Education and Department of Human Services. It also asks for $5,100,000 per child.
Quinlyn Harden was convicted in October of 30 sex-abuse related charges in four separate indictments.
Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden, owned and operated Stinky Feet Child Care.
On May 25, 2018, the Oregon Office of Child Care revoked Ceola Harden’s license after an investigation into whether she allowed her son to watch children in her charge without supervision.
The final order stated Ceola Harden had been told of allegations that Quinlyn had behaved inappropriately with a child at the day care, but didn’t report it.
Harden is lodged at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to state records. His earliest release date is listed at May 16, 2072.
