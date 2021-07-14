Itemizer-Observer report

OREGON CITY — The newest circuit court judge serving Clackamas County has strong roots in Polk County.

Gov. Kate Brown has appointed former Dallas resident Cody Weston to serve as a Clackamas County Circuit Court judge.

He attended school in Monmouth and Dallas, graduating from Dallas High in 1987. He went on to Harvard College, graduating with honors in 1991.

Later, while in the U.S. Marines, he became an attorney graduating from University of Oregon Law School.

As a military lawyer, Weston first served as a JAG prosecutor handling criminal matters, and then as a staff judge advocate, advising deployed Marines on a wide variety of civil legal issues, including family law, consumer law, wills, and trusts.

He authored and co-authored a number of publications about military justice and other military legal issues.

Leaving the USMC as a major after 12 years’ service he began a legal career at Perkins Coie in Portland.

He has been a full-time litigator with cases in both state and federal courtrooms.

Weston’s practice at Perkins Coie has focused primarily on commercial civil litigation, but he has also earned recognition for his work representing a Guantanamo detainee.

Cody and his wife, Jennifer, live in West Linn.

Their two sons, Jacob and Gordon, also live in the greater Portland area.