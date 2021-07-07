SALEM — New state figures show at least 107 people succumbed to the harsh heat and sun that bore down on the Pacific Northwest from June 25 to June 28.

At its peak, temperatures reached a record-shattering 116 degrees in the Portland metro area.

The new tally provided by the Oregon State Police on July 6 provides no identifying details beyond the age, gender and county of residence of those who died — a stark listing of demographics that offers few hints of the human tragedy that unfolded.

A majority of the deaths — 67 — occurred in Multnomah County, 11 were reported in Clackamas County and nine in Washington County.

Marion County, which hosts the state’s capitol as well as numerous agricultural areas, reported 13 deaths. Two deaths each were reported in Deschutes and Linn counties.

One death each was reported in Umatilla, Columbia and Polk counties.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury has promised a detailed investigation into the climate deaths, though she and other officials said it was too soon to know exactly how many of the dead were unhoused.

Most of the people who died from the heat were over the age of 60. At least two of those who died were in their 90s, 12 were in their 80s, 26 were in their 70s, 37 were in their 60s, 20 were in their 50s, seven were in their 40s, and two were in their 30s.