Due to the pandemic, the city of Willamina had to postpone celebrating a milestone anniversary of one its signature community events.
Now that all covid restrictions have been lifted, Willamina’s 30th Anniversary of the Coastal Hills Art Tour is a go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11-12.
Co-coordinator Chris Darr explained this year’s event will be slightly different. The Coastal Hills Art Tour used to feature locations throughout the city of Willamina for visitors to explore. This year, Darr, a longtime volunteer on the tour, said the event features displays of artists mostly in rooms at the West Valley Community Campus, located at 266 SE Washington St.
She said this year’s show features 13 artists, including seven who are new to the event. She added the show has fluctuated between hosting 10 and 20 artists over its 30 years. Regardless of how many participants there are, Darr said it usually attracts a good crowd, between 350-500.
“Not bad for little town,” Darr said. “Part of the reason it’s kind of an easy thing for small town to do. The people in Willamina have invested in it.”
The art show features artisans from several mediums, including painters, quilters, woodworkers, musical instruments, windchimes, found objects, authors and laser etching. Most of the artists who participate are local, including Dallas, McMinnville and Salem. Darr said the show also has attracted all art afficionados of all ages.
“We used to have horse drawn wagon. Kids loved that. But they retired it it’s been very difficult to replace,” Darr said.
Visitors are encouraged to get a postcard to get stamped at every stop along the route. Each artist then pulls a card at the end of the show and gives away a small work of art to the winner.
Darr said the art tour includes other events going on at the same time in town. The library will host a fundraiser sale of donated art and jewelry. And the History Museum will be offering tea and pastries while offering a look at the return of a renowned work of art – the Murder Quilt.
“In 1915 or so, a woman and boyfriend accused of murdering her husband went on trial. The local women went and crafted these blocks with crazy details from the trial as they watched. They made money auctioning off names embroidered into the blocks. They then quilted it together and used the money to help pay for the defense,” Darr said.
The original Murder Quilt disappeared after several years. But it was rediscovered and placed within the Oregon Historical Society Museum. A couple years ago, local quilters, Darr included, made a replica “as close as we could,” now that’s available at Willamina’s History Museum.
Darr said while the artists contribute a fee to participate in the show, many also give a small percentage of whatever they make back to Art Tour to help keep it going.
“It helps cover electricity and heat and printing costs,” Darr said.
To make donations to the Coastal Hills Art Tour, go to the West Valley Community Campus Facebook page.
