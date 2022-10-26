By David Hayes
Itemizer-Observer
Polk County’s oldest cold case in recent memory concluded Oct. 20 when the man accused of the 1996 death of his wife plead guilty to first-degree murder.
Brian Clifton, who had been extradited from Oklahoma, was facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the stabbing death of Kathy Davis. According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, with the plea agreement, Clifton will serve a minimum of 30 years with a possibility of parole.
“He’s 69 now. So, he’ll be 99 before he gets a chance at parole,” Felton said.
With the use of modern technology and the aid of Oxygen network’s “The Jane Doe Murders,” Polk County Sheriff’s detectives and Shawnee, Oklahoma, investigators were able to extradite Clifton. Clifton, after several interviews by detectives, finally admitted to murdering Kathy Thomas in 1996. However, he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Sept. 7, 2021.
Felton said he was happy that Clifton changed his mind and took responsibility.
“It’s satisfying to finally get justice for the victim and holding Clifton accountable,” Felton said. “The most important thing of all is Kathy Clifton was not forgotten.”
Unidentified remains were found on Sept. 1, 1996, in the hills overlooking the Mill Creek area. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton said investigators determined the woman’s death was a homicide as the body was wrapped up in a tarp and bound with rope. Many efforts were made over the years to help identify the female, from sketches and CT scans to 3D- rendered images, and even a real sculpture made using the actual skull. Despite all law enforcement’s best efforts, the woman remained unidentified until 2019.
That’s when new DNA techniques were used to move the case forward.
Polk County detectives were contacted by Yolanda McClary, a retired crime scene investigator with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department who was working on developing a new TV show to financially assist agencies in identifying unidentified remains in cold cases.
In 2019, a DNA profile developed from the remains and genealogists working with McClary assisted Polk County in identifying the woman over a 10-month research process. The remains were determined to be that of Kathy Thomas, born in Oklahoma in 1953.
Thomas married Brian Clifton in 1984. The couple lived in the Salem area for most of their marriage. According to records, Thomas’s last contact was in March 1996 when she reported a hit and run accident to Salem Police. Her remains were found less than six months later in Polk County. There were no missing persons reports made about Thomas in 1996, nor was there any record of divorce between her and Clifton. She was 43 at the time of her disappearance.
Detectives learned that Clifton married another woman and moved out of Oregon. Through a collaborative effort between local, state and federal partners, detectives located Clifton in Oklahoma in December 2020 and interviewed him regarding what happened to Thomas. Detectives questioned him multiple times during a series of interviews over a several-month period.
After a Polk County grand jury heard the case and indicted Clifton for the murder of Kathy Clifton, Clifton was taken into custody by the local agency where he was living in Shawnee. He was living with a different woman at the time other than the one he married after Thomas’s disappearance.
According to records, Clifton had been previously convicted in 1973 for the murder of another woman.
After the arrest, Polk County detectives interviewed Clifton and he admitted to his involvement in the murder of Kathy.
“I’ve been here since 1997,” Garton said at the time. “That’s the oldest cold case we’ve solved. I haven’t heard of any others that are longer or older.”
Felton congratulated Polk County’s Cold Case Team for their tenacious pursuit of Kathy’s killer over the decades.
“I appreciate how hard (they) worked, kept it alive, believing in it. It’s amazing detective work,” Felton said.
According to media reports, when asked if he had anything to say in the Polk County Courtroom, Clifton simply said, “I’m very sorry for what happened.”
After Clifton made the guilty plea, Judge Norman Hill thanked the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case, saying the sentence should relieve the family from having to go through a trial. However, according to the media reports, Clifton’s one-sentence Mea culpa was inadequate.
“You didn’t apologize for what you did. You apologized for what happened. This wasn’t something that just happened, it wasn’t an accident. It is a deliberate, cold-blooded murder,” Hill said.
Felton added the location Clifton will serve out his sentence has not yet been determined.
