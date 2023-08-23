Moonfall Theatre

The Moonfall Theatre's next presentation "A Sentimental Journey" runs for just seven dates from Sept. 8-30.

 Itemizer-Observer file photo

Once a year, Marlene Cox opens her living room to 50 community members to experience a combination of vaudevillian and variety show favorites and originals inspired by stage’s golden era. The catch is her living room literally is its own built-in stage with lights and sound system - The Moonfall Theater.

“We think we’re the most unique theater in the whole United States,” Cox proclaimed. “Where else can you go out down a long gravel road, down past cows, chickens, and end up at an old farmhouse and have a fabulous theatre performance with top quality entertainment? I’ve traveled a lot, Europe and everywhere. I’ve never seen anything as lovely and interesting with an enchanting, old-world evening as Moonfall Theatre.”

