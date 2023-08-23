Once a year, Marlene Cox opens her living room to 50 community members to experience a combination of vaudevillian and variety show favorites and originals inspired by stage’s golden era. The catch is her living room literally is its own built-in stage with lights and sound system - The Moonfall Theater.
“We think we’re the most unique theater in the whole United States,” Cox proclaimed. “Where else can you go out down a long gravel road, down past cows, chickens, and end up at an old farmhouse and have a fabulous theatre performance with top quality entertainment? I’ve traveled a lot, Europe and everywhere. I’ve never seen anything as lovely and interesting with an enchanting, old-world evening as Moonfall Theatre.”
The theme for their 34th season is “Moonfall Theatre Takes a Sentimental Journey,” taking the audience on a sentimental journey featuring songs from the 30s and 40s.
“Some are really old, wonderful songs, such as from The King and I, and other favorites, including Latin songs,” Cox said.
The journey actually started in 1987 when the Cox family lived in small, 1,100 square foot home just south of Dallas. Inspired to perform for their friends, they’d remove the furniture from the living room and turned the entry hall into their stage.
“They loved it,” Cox recalled.
So when they moved further out into the countryside and built their own house, they had to include a space to continue their in-home theatre experience. Thus, Moonfall Theatre was born in 1991.
Over the years, they’ve since expanded to produce two shows a year outside the home, on New Years and Valentine’s Day at the Dallas Event Center. A core group of actors have been performing over the three decades, including Bev Shein, Zachary Brehm and Bill Brown (with accompanist Dobie Long and Leslie Darland on percussion. Roger Shinkle joined the troupe last year and local musician Colleen Johnson was added this season.
Cox said Shinkle comes from a renowned local family full of musicians and performers and Johnson, too, is well known among local circles.
“She’s a pretty well-known performer around here. She plays cello and flute, she’s a vocalist, and keyboardist. For her to come has pushed up to an even higher quality. Roger plays ukelele and guitar. With these two, we’ve been able to expand to a different kind of music,” Cox said.
The troupe meets in April to share which songs they wish to sing. Next, they search the suggestions for any themes. Once found, they add any other songs and skits to further bring out that theme.
“That’s why Moonfall is so special. We try to enter a shock value a little bit,” Cox explained. “Last year, a pink flamingo came out and did a rap. Then a goldfish came out with a dress on. So we have these wonderful songs and singers. We try to have a lot of complimentary songs. Then every now and then we throw in one that’s just bizarre. So the audience is like, ‘Oh, what is that?’”
Cox said their two-hour or so set also features original music, including contributions from the Shinkle family and her own original piano compositions. She proudly proclaims they’ve got their show at the Moonfall Theatre down to a science.
“It’s interesting how a performance goes. We want to have the audience lifted up with comedy. Then you bring them back down again with something slower, softer. We manipulate the audience so they don’t realize they’re just having an emotional experience as they go along. The comedy and serious songs,” Cox explained.
She added that so many of the other local performances venues she attends just end up featuring groups just pound you with music.
“And every now and then you just want to have a breather. A really soft song, maybe an instrumental. And just kind of breath and enjoy. So it’s a sensory overload. More time is spent (here) figuring out the program. We don’t to have too many ballads, no more than three in a row. And then we’ll throw in an old time favorite or something off kilter. I think that’s why Moonfall is so successful as a performance for people when they leave,” she said.
Tickets for each show remain $20 each, even though Cox tries to get the host organization to charge up to $25 to raise more funds for their charity, but no group would.
Doors open to their farm at 1140 Orrs Corner Road at 7 p.m. Some of the host groups serve wine before hand. Seating is at 7:20 p.m. and the show begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. During the intermission, the guests are invited to the kitchen for desserts. The show usually reaches its climatic conclusion around 9:20 p.m.
Each night’s performance is hosted by a different non-profit. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to facebook.com/moonfall97371. Each performance is limited to 50 tickets. Cox said they will sellout fast.
The performances are, with each night’s non-profit sponsor:
- Sept 8: Mid Valley Friendship Force
- Sept 9: American Cancer Society Cancer Action
- Sept. 15: Dallas Arts Association
- Sept. 16: Dallas Chamber of Commerce
- Sept. 23: Kindness Club (sold out)
- Sept. 29: Moonfall Theatre fundraiser Eventbrite
- Sept. 30: Moonfall Theatre fundraiser Eventbrite
