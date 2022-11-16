Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – The kids are not all right.
The pandemic inflicted a heavy toll on learning exactly as forecasted by experts and feared by parents, but it was worse than predicted for Central School District 13J. At nearly all grade levels, students in general lagged about a third below the state average.
In a report posted at the CSD 13J website, which included a review of student testing, the district stated that it had “grossly underestimated” the impact of school closures on the return to in-class learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Discipline issues worsened and academic performance plummeted.
The significant drops in statewide test scores from the last time they were given, during 2018-2019, matched a trend seen throughout Oregon, which showed year-over-year declines across the state at every grade level. But Central schools generally performed at two-thirds the state average -- the exception was 11th-grade English, which exceeded the state average by four percent. The student participation in these tests was higher in Central School District than the statewide average overall.
None of the results came as a surprise to Beau Clark, whose wife stayed home and oversaw the remote learning for their children. During the pandemic, Clark had warned district officials at a school board meeting that he saw a growing divide between the “haves and have-nots.”
“We were lucky,” Clark said, when asked to comment about test scores that seemed to indicate he may have been right. “Not everyone had the opportunity to do what we did,” he said, stressing that his family had a parent home during the day to keep all of that online learning on track.
Special periodic testing by the district – assessments through 8th grade that were given three times over the academic year – revealed that, at all elementary grades, at least half of the students performed below the benchmark for reading.
The district also recorded a substantially higher incidence of disciplinary issues after schools reopened, as shown by increases in suspensions.
An analysis of the ways in which these changes are being addressed shows increased emphasis on frequent screening of language and math skills in lower grades and working toward wider availability of career and technical education in upper ones.
In lower grades, summer programming has helped to prevent the “summer slide” of learning loss over vacation months; there’s been success closing gaps in certain categories of students with special challenges, such as those in economically-disadvantaged groups.
When former Central School District Superintendent Forrest Bell was asked how to gauge improvement going forward, he said there are a couple of key indicators: school attendance growth and comparisons of assessments taken at the beginning of the school year and then at the end.
“If students are back in school and in full attendance their scores will rise,” Bell said. “The second thing to look for is student growth – comparing their scores coming into the year and comparing them to their scores at the end of the year,” he said. If students are averaging a year’s growth in math and reading, they can be considered back on track even if they’re still behind, Bell said.
That is one of the strategies being undertaken by the district, which is using a “universal screener” tool to evaluate student progress during the year – attendance and other markers that can help pinpoint a need for timely intervention, said District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista.
Standardized test scores “allow us to assess where the district and buildings are, at one point in time, each year and continue to build and adjust supports for a rigorous learning environment,” she stated. In fact, the Oregon Department of Education has advised that the results from Spring 2022 testing should serve as a baseline for coming out of the pandemic, she noted.
Some parents say they’re worried that the baseline represents a dramatic setback. A look at some of the approaches underway show support for district strategies to reverse the plunge. Meanwhile, some families are calling for a return to a traditional emphasis on subject matter. Clark, whose children now are being educated outside the district, counts himself as one of those parents.
Growth in alternative education.
When schools opened their doors again, the district offered an online academy to meet the needs of those in middle or high school who didn’t want to return to regular classrooms. The online academy is highly individualized and aims to be very “responsive,” according to Brian Baker, the administrator who heads it.
A ”learning coach” – an adult in the home – commits to two-to-three hours daily, with built-in points of frequent contact and peer interaction. This model of learning accommodates students ranging from those with mental health challenges, such as anxiety, to medical needs, such as physical limitations, Baker said.
A study led by Jennifer Darling-Aduana, a faculty member at Georgia State University, found that certain students benefit from this learning option – when that decision is made by the student and family, and not a sudden change with no choice. The findings so far indicate online learning can be advantageous under the circumstances similarly described by Baker, which include regularly monitored attendance, frequent touchpoints throughout virtual lessons and extra contact when requested.
Asked whether the enrollment of CSD’s online academy, which is now at 21 students, will diminish with time – some parents have identified the pandemic as a trigger for the reason they switched to the online academy – “it is hard to predict,” Baker said.
Enrollment climbed to 80, nearly doubling, in a program for at-risk youth that’s located in the Henry Hill Building and offered by the Community Services Consortium. The program there provides training opportunities – ranging from culinary arts to plant cultivation -- while helping students obtain an alternative credential for high school graduation, the GED.
“I think the reason for the increase in enrollment is a combination of two things: many high school students fell behind on credits during COVID when Oregon went to on-line schooling and Monmouth/Independence has an increasing population,” said Kelly Cutsforth, the area coordinator for the Community Services Consortium.
Efforts to create more career and technical education at Central High School and other schools in the area were shared this past year at informational sessions at The Gate, the church-affiliated youth center across Monmouth Street from Central High School. The meetings brought together CTE coordinators and teachers from CHS and representatives of local industry and development.
Advocacy for back-to-basics.
Some parents see career and technical training as real gains for educating students but view other class time spent on issues such as emotional learning as taking too much away from potentially mastering reading and math.
At educational meetings in Oregon, including the annual conference of the Oregon School Boards Association this past weekend in Portland, school officials said they are hearing some parents are fed up with promotions about various ways of being inclusive in the wake of dismal test scores.
Last weekend, Stan Avery, a school board member from Bandon, said his district is attuned to these parental instincts. He campaigned with a bit of a firebrand approach, but once elected ”I can tell you that I have been educated by these parents,” he said.
Parents across the political spectrum, from liberal to conservative, want a good education for their children, particularly in reading. Taking class time on topics labeled “sociological development” and “communication differences” is seen as far less important than language arts and math, he said.
Bandon, with its eclectic population, has gotten buy-in on renewed emphasis of the “traditional basics” by parents with diverse lifestyles, he said.
At the playground in Riverview Park recently, Clarence Dilts, a grandfather who has had three generations of his family attend CSD 13J schools, said he believes strongly in the “3 Rs” – reading, writing and arithmetic. “If you don’t have these basics, you have nothing,” he asserted.
Promoting qualities such as understanding others’ choices and appreciating different points of view ought not to crowd out other learning, he said. Young people “are going to go out in the world” and they need to be able to know grammar to put together sentences, and how to add and subtract accurately, he said.
One of the district strategies for the coming year is to have K-12 alignment of essential “common core” standards and, in the near future, the district will also engage in a new adoption of a K-12 math curriculum, according to Kubista.
Emphasis on student engagement.
Mike Ainsworth, a former Polk County Commissioner that some now identify as an education activist – or champion, as some parents have called him – repeatedly has expressed concern about the state of learning. At a youth forum at The Gate, he publicly inquired of the new principal of CHS, Brent McConaghy, how to get ninth-graders on track to graduate.
About half don’t seem to be meeting milestones, such as attendance, that would help guarantee getting a diploma. “How do we got those kids to come to class?” Ainsworth asked.
McConaghy responded that the “those first 10 minutes of class have to be engaging,” and that class time needs to be “student-centric” rather than “teacher-centric.”
After the youth forum, several parents agreed with both Ainsworth – one called him the “guy who knows the elephant is in the room” – and also with McConaghy, complimenting him as “someone who already sees that some teachers maybe are spending too much time sharing their own stuff.”
Call for more boundary-setting.
To meet behavioral challenges among students, the district has had to augment its staffing with administrators, health-support specialists and counselors, in addition to behavioral specialists provided to each school by the county. The National Association of School Psychologists this year pegged Oregon as being in the mid-zone of having an adequate supply of school psychological support – at the top of the list were the neighboring states of California and Washington.
Those who have worked closely with such students have acknowledged the pandemic was traumatic. However, conduct problems are seen as arising in a climate of permissiveness that began before the coronavirus arrived.
The effort to provide support for students often veered into blurred boundaries, said one member of an educational team. “Compassion without accountability will lead to a disastrous outcome” was the way the situation was summarized.
At the recent meeting of school boards in Portland, some students were featured speakers in a special session of the event. They appeared to encourage the kind of outreach that fosters a sense of belonging – to help those “who can slip through the cracks get involved” is the way one put it.
There was gentle criticism of district personnel who thought visits with school council representatives or student leaders kept them truly in touch. “When you talk to those in student council, that’s great, but think of who that is,” urged Sofia Maciejewski, a student from Sherwood High School who was invited to speak. “These are the outgoing ones, the confident ones,” she said.
At her high school, a student union was formed this year, open to all participants and designed to give students a stronger voice in their own education.
“It is just really inclusive,” she said. The student union addresses school policies and, unlike student groups that organize “dances and pep rallies,” it can unify youth around a common cause, she said.
Could this kind of involvement improve test scores and lower behavioral difficulties? There are more than 100 studies, as pointed out in a recent educational review of them, that show engagement – whether it’s through sports, a drama club, a debate team or a science group – is a proven way toward better outcomes.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of articles and publications it provides.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.