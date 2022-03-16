Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – As Fire Chief Ben Stange sees it, some good news arrived for Polk County Fire District No. 1 when the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) decided to move forward with a process to place more of the district’s area under ODF protection.
Like many in his position throughout the state, Stange is concerned about budgeting and logistics as the fire district emerges from the pandemic in the wake of the “great resignation” and a new economy.
The ODF plan is a welcome change, he said. If there were severe fire-fighting needs on the swath of land west of Monmouth, the effort almost certainly would take intervention from ODF, ranging from helicopter coverage to hand crews – support that could easily wrack up thousands upon thousands of dollars, he said. Now, ODF has made the area its responsibility, reducing the potential impact on the district.
“It really works out for us,” Stange said. But other burdens loom.
Will new technology reduce, add or have any effect on the challenge of filling the need for emergency medical technicians (EMTs)? What lies ahead for the fire district’s first responders after the recent coronavirus battle?
Over a cup of coffee at “Brew & Tap,” a frequent gathering place for morning caffeination on Main Street, Stange carved out time from a tight schedule to reflect on what “coming out of covid” in the months ahead may mean to the men and women of the fire district – and to the public they serve.
An average of between five-to-10 calls now come in daily, or about 3,000 annually – numbers that have risen about 20% since the middle of the pandemic. But an interesting trend has emerged. Transports to emergency departments have decreased.
The reason isn’t clear, but it may be due to better diagnostic tools after dispatch or reluctance on the part of residents to go to the hospital. In this way, Polk County Fire District No. 1 is no different from many other districts – in 2020, the American Ambulance Association found that emergency service providers across the country experienced a downturn in ambulance transportation, but an increase in the time EMTs or paramedics spent in care at the scene.
Now these “advanced level responders,” such as paramedics, are in short supply some places, particularly in communities outside of urban centers, according to the Oregon Office of Rural Health. Staffing shortages are affecting emergency medical services (EMS) nationwide, attributed by some in EMS to the “great resignation,” which led some EMTs to seek higher salaries -- the average annual pay is $36,000 at many agencies, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, there’s expert speculation that advances in medical equipment may bolster EMS, by easing job demand through reliable new instruments for EMTs. One of the “silver linings” of the covid response has been the march of science, such as telemedicine, which lends itself to EMS, according to the EMS software company ESO Solutions Inc., which recently issued post-covid predictions for EMS.
Polk County Fire District No. 1 expects to hire about six EMTs in the coming year. Previously, the district has only hired individuals certified to the paramedic level, Stange said. EMTs are able to administer CPR and oxygen. Paramedics are trained to conduct more procedures, such as providing more medication and inserting intravenous tubing, Stange explained.
A flurry of medical studies shows more reliance on technology for EMTs is being explored: apps on tablets or smartphones for EMTs, to help with decision-making; and use of wearable technology, such as “smart glasses,” which can link EMTs to hospital personnel in real time, allowing doctors and nurses to view up close what’s being seen in victims at a crash site, for example.
The advancement of technology is “exciting,” and the role of paramedics and EMTs is evolving, stated Bill Seifarth, executive director of the National Registry of EMTs, in a published forecast of future EMS trends.
In fact, there’s now an automated way to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Polk County Fire District No 1 has it. It’s known as mechanical CPR and it allows traditional hand-delivered compressions to be substituted by a small device, Stange explained. Compressions are done at fixed time intervals.
The advantage of mechanical CPR was demonstrated a decade ago in animal studies reported by the Journal of EMS. Positive evidence – better outcomes – has been trickling in since then. Another technical step forward, the virtual conference, has enabled the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health and Science University, among other institutions, to hold meetings remotely for busy fire districts on developments for out-of-hospital care.
At Polk County Fire District No. 1, a “meeting owl” – a cylinder-shaped webcam with two view-finding orbs that resemble eyes – can extend meeting reach in the same way. Looking like an upright bird, it is one more result of the kind of progression that occurred during covid. It can be placed at the center of a conference table to provide a 360-degree panorama of participants.
The “meeting owl” focuses on whoever is speaking, including anyone who joins remotely. It’s a great way to combine remote and in-person meetings, and more inclusive for those who are offsite, Stange said.
“We can pivot to remote right there on the tabletop,” he said.
Polk County Fire District No. 1 has four fire stations with its central station in Independence – the only one that is staffed 24 hours daily, with three shifts that include a captain-paramedic and two firefighter-paramedics. The 185-mile district also includes fire stations at Pedee, Airlie and Buena Vista. The district is heavily dependent on volunteers, including students pursuing careers in fire and EMS.
Though gains in technology are anticipated to help EMS and fire stations in the years ahead, human factors continue to play the most crucial role, along with the availability of revenue to support new ventures, including training. The wave of the future for EMTs and paramedics may include more drone utilization and increasing reliance on telehealth, but it will remain “people-centered,” according to the nationwide EMS “2050 Plan” by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Investigations ranging from one this year in the publication Prehospital Emergency Care to those appearing in other journals show that success with new mechanisms, even apps, is largely the result of time and education, as well as experience and adaptability.
“The people-centered EMS system serves as the front line of a region’s healthcare system and plays a core role in supporting the well-being of community” but the people in it need the resources to have “up-to-date technology and a highly trained, healthy workforce,” concludes NHTSA’s statement on the “2050 Plan.”
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.).
