INDEPENDENCE – About a month ago, Aida Patrick, who can see a wide swath of downtown from the front of her home, witnessed the top of a utility pole burning like a torch in the early morning light.
Others saw it, too.
Before the 911 call about it brought a fire truck to the scene, the flames died, spattering ash on the sidewalk below.
Patrick, who lives on Main Street near the Independence Civic Center, never saw any sign of the fire engine. But, as she peered out on the street, there were plenty of cars whizzing by.
The two sights – a fiery pole and speedy drivers – caused her to wonder “what is happening here?” Signs of a possible decline in public safety? Episodes like these are worrisome to Patrick – and some of her neighbors.
In fact, speeding cars were the dominant topic at a recent meeting of the Independence Traffic Safety Commission. Citations for such drivers have dropped 50% or more. One meeting attendee reported incidents of drag racing along Seventh Street.
Additional stop signs now are scheduled at several points along the much-traveled thoroughfare: F Street is listed for a stop sign on Seventh Street and G is slated for a four-way stop at the intersection with Seventh.
As postings for better traffic control continue to be installed, one cause has surfaced that cannot be fixed by planting a stop sign on a busy street. Personnel shortages of law enforcement are occurring in Independence, just as they’re happening across Oregon.
Currently, the Independence Police Department (IPD) is understaffed by two to three officers. At times, patrol shifts have been difficult to keep fully staffed, requiring some upper-level personnel – including IPD Chief Robert Mason – to spend some time away from administrative duties.
On the day in which the pole fire occurred, the same was true for Polk County Fire District No. 1. The fire district that morning was short on staff, too.
“The incident seemed stable enough to wait for a volunteer crew to respond in the engine,” explained Fire Chief Ben Stange.
By the time it got there, rain had extinguished the blaze atop the power pole.
Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton has been periodically reporting on his own depleted workforce in public safety, at public meetings to the Polk County Board of Commissioners.
Before the pandemic, when the Polk County Sheriff’s Office advertised an opening to serve in law enforcement, the response could mean up to 100 applications. Recently, that same job drew only five interested candidates, noted Garton.
Amid this labor challenge in the Sheriff’s Office, there have been increased demands for mental-health crisis intervention, which are up by about 25%, Garton said. These mental-health teams from the Sheriff’s Office serve other cities, and Independence is one of them.
Several factors appear to be playing a role in lowering entrance to public-safety professions: the skyrocketing housing costs, even in outlying communities in Polk County; the perception that public sentiment doesn’t give the same respect to law enforcement, a possible side effect of anti-police protests in recent years; the inability of salaries to keep pace with those of other places that appear to offer an equal or better quality of life.
The way that police were once regarded – as stewards of the community, deserving of respect, even admiration – has plummeted.
“Officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over the calls to divest from policing” caused many to exit, according to a special report by the Associated Press this past August. Portland was one of the cities singled out as experiencing such an exodus.
The number of declared majors in criminal justice at Western Oregon University provides further evidence. Enrollment reached a high of 508 in 2012, but steadily declined to 302 majors over the last decade, according to a report by WOU’s Institutional Research Office.
In an inflationary period with all-time-high housing costs, “money always helps,” Mason observed.
The IPD’s beginning salary is just under $56,000 – but that’s below the state’s lowest average beginning salary of about $57,000, which includes more affordable areas in Eastern Oregon.
In addition, the IPD annual salary difference is between $12,000 to $18,000 lower than several other agencies, such as the Oregon State Police.
Recently, the IPD hired Alaster Graham, Mason’s son-in-law, to step into the part-time role vacated by traffic officer Lance Inman, who rode a motorcycle and was known for catching those who exceeded the speed limits around the city.
Graham will report to another supervisor within the IPD, not to Mason, said Independence City Manager Kenna West.
Staffing pressures aren’t limited to law enforcement. Just as Garton observed about his roster of applicants, “our list is not as long as it once was,” said Stange, referring to aspiring firefighters.
Yet, a larger number of them will be needed in the years ahead, he stressed.
The fire district’s call volume has doubled since 2006. Part of the reason is the 14.5% increase in the populations of Monmouth-Independence, as well as the county’s coverage area. However, some of the uptick also stems from the aging population, Stange said. Medical emergency calls have risen sharply, he added.
Lifestyle demands seem to be posing a significant deterrent to pursuing firefighting as a career, he pointed out.
“When you’re at work, you are there, no exceptions, and there is no helping to unload groceries from errands during that time, no going to your kids’ games,” he said.
Young adults want flexibility, according to workplace polls.
Currently, more than a third of the American workforce is composed of millennials, ages 26-41. About five years ago, they surpassed their predecessors, known as Gen X, to become the biggest generational cohort in the U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center. And, unlike the baby-boom generation, the current one is not as career-oriented, preferring to strike a work-life balance.
“There is no flexible work schedule or remote work in this profession,” Stange said.
It is also a career that comes with an expectation of long-term commitment.
One benefit to Polk County Fire District No. 1 is the 48-96-hour schedule, which means there are two days of uninterrupted work followed by four days off. However, although this has proven a desirable selling point to new personnel, it probably isn’t enough to sustain the firefighting force of the future, Stange said.
Escalating housing costs in the west have made the profession increasingly unaffordable, with living expenses exceeding the ability to achieve even a modest living, according to a recent examination of the issue.
This past May, the online magazine “Wildfire Today” cited an analysis showing that cost-of-living expenses in counties on the west coast averaged about $2,300 a month. Those costs are even higher in some areas, particularly those close to cities. It’s $3,100 per month for the county with the most substantial chunk of public forest land in the Pacific Northwest, Skamania County, just northeast of Portland.
The answer likely lies in homegrown training programs that would allow the barriers to employment – certification as an emergency medical technician and full firefighter credentials – to be eased, Stange explained.
By allowing someone right out of high school or from another profession to sign up, then obtain on-the-job training and outside education paid by the fire district, the numbers of applicants would increase, the chief predicted.
“One of the things the fire service has gotten wrong for generations has been to seek out certified firefighters and EMTs rather than look for the right person and committing to offering them the training to create the firefighter or EMT that they can become,” Stange said.
By lowering the barrier to entry, the fire district may be able to develop talented candidates from a more diverse pool, he said.
As fire season lengthens – a trend currently being seen due to dryer, warmer conditions – and as call volumes continue their upward trend, the situation needs a solution, he said. In 2006, there was one 911 call for every 14 people in the fire district’s jurisdiction. In 2021, that changed to one 911 call for every nine people, a 36% increase. It’s a pattern that probably will continue in that same direction, he said.
For some in Independence, the concerns about public safety may persist, too. Patrick worries about children walking to Independence Elementary School, as cars move faster down city streets. In fact, when she drives almost anywhere in town, “I know some get annoyed with me because I am going the speed limit,” Patrick said.
In the absence of more police officers, making stop signs more visible might help, she suggested. In Linn County, for example, Lebanon has stop signs topped with flags.
“It’s a definite attention-getter,” Patrick said.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
