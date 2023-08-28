Threes

The 2023 Monmouth Music in the Park concert series comes to an end with a Wednesday, Aug. 30, performance by Coming Up Threes, a high-energy, Celtic-infused band. Band members are, back row, left to right: Giuseppe Tambourini, David Fender, Bill Tollner and Charlie Norris. Front row: Jeremy Bauer, Chad Marks-Fife and Naoyuki Ochiai. Marks-Fife and Tambourini will not be performing. Show time is 6:30 p.m., Main Street Park Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Local organizers are turning to Ireland, and Coming Up Threes, to close out this year’s Monmouth Music in the Park concert series.

The concert, set for 6:30 p.m., Aug. 30, is at the Main Street Park Amphitheater. Admission is free.

