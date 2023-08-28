Local organizers are turning to Ireland, and Coming Up Threes, to close out this year’s Monmouth Music in the Park concert series.
The concert, set for 6:30 p.m., Aug. 30, is at the Main Street Park Amphitheater. Admission is free.
Coming Up Threes is a high-energy, Celtic-infused band that formed in Portland in early 2012. Many of the band members honed their chops playing in the well-known Irish punk/world music band Amadan, which recorded and performed throughout the Pacific Northwest from 2000 to 2012.
Other members had played in Grafton Street, another well-known and well-loved Portland-based Irish band.
The uniting factor for all members was the home created for all things Irish - music, food and culture - at Kells Irish Pub in Portland’s downtown.
“Celtic music is universally adored and can be all things to all people: ballad, rock, dance, etcetera,” stated Jeremy Bauer, the band’s penny whistler. “Celtic music also has a rich history of traditional tunes, from which anyone can learn to play, then join others who know the tunes.”
Bauer added Celtic music is accessible and simple, yet also as challenging and as deep as one wants it to be.
Irish pubs are the greatest supporters of Celtic music and generally provide musicians a place to play on a monthly, weekly and, at Kells, daily basis.
“So the combination of culture, history, universally known tunes and plentiful opportunities to play in public, while having a pint with friends, make the Celtic genre a musician’s dream,” Bauer said.
The amphitheater stage provides Coming Up Threes with a different type of venue. Yet it’s rewarding in its own right.
“We love the wonderful community in Monmouth,” said Bauer. “There is nothing better than getting together to play an outdoor, all-ages concert. As a band, we have a great time just rehearsing together. But when we get to play an outdoor, all-ages show, we get to play to families, often our own families, and for people who otherwise either can’t stay up late enough to see us in the pub, or aren’t old enough to see us in a pub.”
Bauer praised Monmouth for providing its visiting bands a top-notch facility, one “that demonstrates the community’s dedication to providing a diverse array of opportunities to be out enjoying life with each other.”
Bauer added the park venue is near ideal.
“While some may dream of playing some huge stadium shows, we really enjoy the intimate connection provided by a smaller venue,” he said. “Now, if we can just get some of (those in attendance) to sit a little closer to the stage,”he joked.
Coming Up Threes has been booked for the Music in the Park series for a number of years because they are a crowd favorite.
“They bring high energy, toe tapping humor and even a few sing alongs. Everyone has a smile on their face during their concerts,” said Miriam Haugen, vice president, Monmouth Business Association. “That is why we like to end the series with Coming Up Threes. The whole series has been excellent this year, but everyone looks forward to Coming Up Threes.”
In 2012, the newly formed band was asked to open for its old band, Amadan, at the Doug Fir Lounge in Portland on St. Patrick’s Day. The only problem was the new band lacked a name, and that had to be remedied immediately.
“While a few names were tossed around, someone mentioned ‘Coming Up Threes’ and everyone pondered (it).… It’s unique and from a line in a song called ‘If I Should Fall from Grace with God’ by The Pogues, likely the most famous Irish band,” Bauer explained. “So, we excitedly went with ‘Coming Up Threes’ not thinking about needing to answer this question in the future about what it means.”
Others have their own interpretation of the phrase’s origin. Some sailors say that people lost overboard come up three times before drowning. Another possibility, all things come in threes, good, or bad.
“Whatever the interpretation, it is good fun to ponder,” Bauer added.
While there is some Irish heritage in the band, its greatest connection to the Emerald Isle comes from the collective experiences of its members, and their respect for the Irish spirit.
“From quiet nights on the small pub stage, to massive festival shows, we are influenced daily by the creativity, passion and vulnerability of the Irish people and deeply respect, and are grateful for the gifts they have given the world, especially the music,” Bauer said.
The set list for Wednesday’s concert is not finalized. Even if it was, audibles are often called during performances. But this much is certain.
“Coming Up Threes plays much of the traditional Irish pub repertoire, filtered through rock and roll, Americana and country, to give many of these tunes a fresh, new sound,” Bauer said.
Dennis Pratt, formerly of Independence, died late last year. Pratt was the Oregon commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and twice booked Coming Up Threes to play at the VFW Convention.
“(Pratt) paid for us out of his own pocket. He wrote to us, ‘I think your traditional sing-along pub songs will be very popular and will help the party remain fun. I am looking forward to this party very much’,” stated Bauer. “(Pratt) gifted us the opportunity to meet and play for some of our country’s greatest humans and we are forever grateful. We certainly plan to pause to celebrate (Pratt), then honor his wishes to keep the party fun.”
The band features Bauer on whistles, banjo, percussion and vocals, David Fender on drums and vocals, Charlie Norris on bass and vocals, Naoyuki Ochiai on fiddle, accordion and vocals, and Bill Tollner on vocals and guitars.
