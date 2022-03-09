Itemizer-Observer
In her annual report to the County Commissioners March 1, County Clerk Val Unger buried the lead of the most challenging aspect of her job, saving it toward the end of her presentation.
Unger said since the 2020 election, nationally there has been a lack of trust in the process and in the people who run it. That mistrust has splashed over into her office here in Polk County.
“We’re doing our best. We’re continuing to do a job we’ve always done - safe and secure elections. Even though we’ve come under fire recently,” Unger told the commissioners, before sharing a vitriolic Facebook message from someone not even from the region.
“You are just as corrupt as Shemia (Fagan, Oregon Secretary of State),” Unger read. “Rule of thumb that holds true, your team can win some of the time, it can even win most of the time, but when it wins all the time, you have to question the cheating. When you see that, you are part of the corruption.
“That’s what I have to deal with all of the time,” Unger concluded.
The commissioners jumped to defend Unger’s integrity on the record.
“I know this lack of trust and disinformation from the Internet world has put tremendous pressure on clerks’ offices across the country, and it’s a threat to our democracy. Bottom line,” said Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, the newest member. “Thank you for educating people as best you can.”
Commissioner Craig Pope, currently the longest-serving member on the board since 2010, still falls years behind Unger in her service to the county. She joined the Clerk’s Office in 1989 as a temp, before moving to the elections in 1993.
“I will defend you to the ends of the Earth,” Pope said. “Because I know what your integrity is and I believe in everything that you do. I believe your values represent all of us here.”
Board chair Lyle Mordhorst said the amount of vitriolic emails the county receives became apparent during the process to replace ousted State Representative Mike Nearman last year, as 25% were from out of the region. So, he empathized with Unger having to put up the messages sent her way.
“The negative views sent were amazing how people can put that to writing,” Mordhorst said. “They’re frustrated in lack of trust. They believe what they read. They don’t get involved to find out the facts. Their thoughts and idealisms they are sharing are amazing. What they read they take as gospel and take as a fact. I tell everybody we have greatest system in place in Polk County in term of elections.”
Even Matt Hawkins, county director of administrative services, who’s often at meetings only requests employee reclassifications or present longevity awards, couldn’t hold back his disdain for those who don’t know Unger personally.
“Val has done an amazing job for all of those years. And won’t be here forever,” Hawkins said. “I just want her to hear on the record that personally, I believe that she is the best in the state. And for anyone to question her integrity, is clearly someone who doesn’t know her. Because this woman has the integrity that all of us should strive for. I will be in tears the day you decide you are done.”
In addition to the hateful messages she receives, Unger said it’s been interesting what people are asking for since the last national election.
“The ballot tabulator is under scrutiny. People think it can be remotely manipulated. Which it can’t, it’s not hooked up to internet,” Unger explained. “There’s talk of too many registered voters, more registered voters than people in the county that are of voting age.”
She added her office has also been inundated with public records requests.
“Some of the data they’re asking for we didn’t even know existed, different logs and things,” Unger said. “We try to provide whatever we can to people that want them. We even made our ballot images from 2020 available for $30 on thumb drive. We’ve sold three so far.”
Going over the numbers at the start of her presentation, Unger said the number of voters in Polk County has grown from 43,618 in 2016 to just under 62,000 now. She chalks the increase to the Motor Voter Law that went into effect in 2016 that automatically registered residents as voters when they went for services such as those at the Department of Motor Vehicles. She explained if a newly identified voter doesn’t send the automatically generated paperwork back into the state, they are enrolled as unaffiliated.
“We showed a breakdown of registration Democrats, Republicans and nonaffiliated. There’s been a 2,500-3,000 increase for Democrats and Republicans, while nonaffiliated have doubled,” she said.
Looking ahead, Unger said there have been two significant changes voters need to be made aware. The primary in May will be the first election where postmarks count, she said.
“The Legislative Assembly passed a law where you don’t have to have your ballot in by 8 p.m. They will accept them if postmarked by election day,” Unger said. “The problematic part of that is most of the local post offices don’t put postmarks on mail up until midnight of that day. So, we’re going to educate people getting their ballot in by the pickup of wherever they’re dropping that off.”
So, for example, in Dallas, 4:15 p.m. is the last time voters can drop ballots off on election day to get it postmarked that day. Unger explained that even though the drop box is open until 8 p.m., if you drop it off at 5 p.m., it’s going to go to Portland next and it’s not going to get postmarked on election day.
Another development out of this legislative session was from HB 5006, which eliminated the secrecy envelop. Unger said voters’ ballot packets in the past included an envelope that then morphed into sleeve for extra security from prying eyes. Now it’s being eliminated.
“So, now you’re only getting a ballot and return envelope. However, a “secrecy weave” has been added inside of return envelope, maintaining a level of safety, while streamlining counting at the tail end of the process.
“Hopefully it will be faster and cheaper without the secrecy sleeve. There shouldn’t be any reason to be off on the count at all. We’ll see how it goes. If people hate it, if I hate it, then we’ll go back to sleeves,” Unger said.
