Project managers from Oregon Department of Transportation sought the green light Sept. 27 from Polk County Commissioners to plan road closures surrounding a roundabout project at Highway 99 and Clow Corner Road next year. However, two of the three commissioners had too many unanswered questions to give their approval just yet.
Kumar Rethnasamy, Transportation Project Manager, said the intersection has been an ongoing safety concern for years, having reached the top five in ODOT’s Safety Improvement Index System, which classifies roads of high concerns.
“Lots of fatal crashes at the intersection have driven it into the top 5 SPIS, both the number and severity of crashes,” Rethnasamy said.
According to ODOT, from 2012 to 2016 alone, there were 27 total crashes, (1 fatal, 2 severe injuries, 17 other injuries and 7 property damage only).
Rethnasamy said incremental improvements constructed at this intersection have not been enough to reduce its dangers including dedicated turn lanes in each direction north and south, increasing the turning radii on all four corners and the installation of vehicle activated warning beacons and signs alerting motorist of oncoming cross traffic.
They decided the best solution to reduce the chance of accidents was the installation of a roundabout. The project would also include designing a dedicated turn lane off northbound Highway 99 left onto Orrs Corner Road.
“We are planning a protected left turn onto Orrs Corner Road from northbound 99. We’ll be widening corners to make it safer for turns and pushing out the bike path to make it a shorter distance for cyclists and pedestrians to cross,” Rethnasamy said.
ODOT is eying starting the project in June of 2023 with a completion date in November 2024. Eastbound Clow Corner Road would be closed during construction. The roundabout itself will actually be built offset on the east side of Highway 99.
“We will be building the roundabout to the East of OR99 for a couple reasons,” Rethnasamy said. “There is an unnamed tributary that runs parallel to 99. To build the roundabout in its existing alignment we would have to do a lot of fish passage requirements at a lot of expense and there are some archaeological sites in that location. If we moved to west of its current location, there are similar issues.
“We’re primarily moving away from 99 so we can build the roundabout without a lot of traffic interruption. An additional benefit of having it off site is improving worker safety and the continued use of 99,” he added.
While northbound traffic would be allowed to continue through the construction zone, southbound traffic would be funneled through a detour.
A secondary part of the project is to detour southbound traffic off Highway 99, right at Orrs Corner Road then back south to Riddelll Road past the construction zone. The traffic would then be led back east on Hoffman Road and allowed to resume travel southbound back on Highway 99. Rethnasamy said the detour is expected to last 4-6 weeks over an as yet finalized 10-week window.
“The short-term detour is necessary is to construct pavement approaches that will connect OR 99 to the new roundabout at Clow Corner,” he said.
This window of uncertainty drew the first objection from Commissioner Craig Pope. He wanted clarification for how people would be able to plan freight and agriculture traffic “if they aren’t being specific about when the four weeks are during the 10-week allotment.”
“As we proceed through the project, we will have firmer dates to when they’re closing the road,” Rethnasamy explained. “We will have public outreach this November and next November to give advanced notice when four-week period will occur.”
He added the detour is required to tie in the roundabout to Highway 99, a “critical portion” of the project to improve the approaches to the roundabout, which cannot simply be paved over.
“These approaches are parts of road with the greatest stress, so it needs to be built up stronger than roundabout itself,” he said.
They also found there wasn’t enough room in the width of Highway 99 to allow both north and southbound traffic during construction.
Pope again aired his concerns that Riddell Road would be a satisfactory southbound detour, especially for the large farm operations that move their harvest equipment down 99 and wouldn’t be able reroute over the Highway 51 which travels through downtown Independence.
“So, Riddell Road will be their route. We have a narrow bridge. There’s going to be a lot of challenges with over wide ag equipment and some industrial stuff that uses 99 as regular route,” Pope said, adding he doesn’t want any communication to these companies to fall through the cracks.
Rethnasamy said, not being from the area, he appreciates this kind of input from people who are from here explaining their needs.
“We want to work with the county to ensure all people are communicated to about this detour,” he said.
Andrew Wilkes, ODOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer, explained the biggest concern they see with the detour route taking place at the Riddell and Clow Corner Road Intersection. The easiest solution they decided was to add a stop sign at Clow Corner for traffic heading east with the rest of the route to 99 closed. The north-south traffic will flow as if at a normal T-intersection and the traffic at the temporary stop sign will have to yield right of way to the through movement.
There will be transition period, he couldn’t say when at this early stage, of adding three way stop signs before removing the Clow Corner stop sign to allow traffic on through to the completed roundabout. ODOT plans to continue public outreach to update locals and motorists traveling through the region on the status of the project through three primary means:
- Online open houses every November
- Target messaging to local residents.
- Notifications via NextDoor, TripCheck, Trucking News and Trucking Advisory List
In addition, project specifics can be found online at www.oregon.gov/ODOT/projects. Type in 21374 into the search field in the project list section to find the Clow Corner Road/OR99 roundabout project.
Pope wanted to know what ODOT’s alternative was to a detour onto Riddell Road was, “as that is supposed to be part of planning process.”
Wilkes said it would probably require full closer of Highway 99 and detouring all traffic to Highway 51 and maybe Interstate 5 for freight.
Additional questions Pope Wilkes and Rethnasamy to research were through routes for emergency service vehicles, especially on Riddell Road, and assurances that all the corners through the detour route would accommodate tractor trailer and large farm vehicles turning. His final concern was harvest season kicking in at the end of June, just as construction itself was ramping up.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon said he supports the roundabout project overall.
“But drivers don’t care what is a state project and what’s a county project. The detour will affect traffic flow on Clow and other areas,” Gordon said. “I’d like to be able to understand it a little better. I’d like to see a little collaboration to see if we can make some modifications at the county level just to keep that conversation open.”
Board Chair Lyle Mordhorst, the county ODOT liaison, said it’s been really great working with the project managers over the last three years as they’ve listened to input along the way and addressed concerns into their planning.
“Working through these, it doesn’t concern me a whole lot. There will be challenges we’re facing, we can find answers, I’m sure,” Mordhorst said.
